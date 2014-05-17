‘SNL’ Digital Short: Andy Samberg Will NOT Let the Bass Drop

05.18.14 4 years ago

I confess: I thought this was hilarious. Andy Samberg, in this return to the Digital Short, rivets a club with his amazing do-nothing approach to beats. Watch as people explode in ecstasy — I think literally — in this Lil Jon-aided spectacle.

