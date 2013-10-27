‘SNL’ makes a mistake trying to spoof ’12 Years A Slave’ and fails

If “Saturday Night Live” can expertly spoof Wes Anderson movies and “Gravity” than it should easily be able to take on “12 Years A Slave,” right? I mean, Jay Pharoah as a newly freed slave in “12 Days Not A Slave” should be hilarious. Shouldn’t it?
Um, well, we’re guessing this will make “12 Years” director Steve McQueen scratch his head, but check it out. Hey – spoiler alert – a Bangerz favorite even makes a cameo at the end. Isn’t that something to look forward to?
Aidy Bryant’s “This has been the best 12 days of my life!” made it worth it.
They’re not making fun of the film. The skit says to me very plainly that black people after slavery were resented as the second class citizens they would become throughout the course of American society. I didn’t think the skit was particularly funny but it wasn’t offensive to me.
this was actually pretty funny