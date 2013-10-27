‘SNL’ makes a mistake trying to spoof ’12 Years A Slave’ and fails

If “Saturday Night Live” can expertly spoof Wes Anderson movies and “Gravity” than it should easily be able to take on “12 Years A Slave,” right? I mean, Jay Pharoah as a newly freed slave in “12 Days Not A Slave” should be hilarious. Shouldn’t it?

Um, well, we’re guessing this will make “12 Years” director Steve McQueen scratch his head, but check it out. Hey – spoiler alert – a Bangerz favorite even makes a cameo at the end. Isn’t that something to look forward to?

For more on this week’s “Saturday Night Live,” read Ryan McGee’s recap here.