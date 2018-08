Sometimes you want the fake shows advertised on “SNL” to be real. “Black Jeopardy!” should be an actual syndication hit, you know?

I give you “Dyke & Fats,” which costars Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant as ladies determined to save Chicago using lesbian powers and plumpness. They achieve it. This should be on TNT or Bravo or Channel One or something. Come on, Ted Turner. Pick this up.