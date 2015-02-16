“The Californians” is, perhaps unfortunately, an accurate satire about the kinds of things Californians might talk about in their spare time, like rattan furniture or taking four highways to get to brunch. At the “SNL40” gala last night, “The Californians” became a star-studded SoCal treat featuring expected guests (Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Vanessa Bayer) and some visiting stars (Taylor Swift, Kerry Washington, Bradley Cooper, Betty White, and even Laraine Newman). It's long, but it's full of great moments. It won't surprise you that every line of Kristen Wiig's is absolutely hilarious.
‘SNL40’: ‘The Californians’ Takes Betty White and Taylor Swift Down the 405
Louis VIrtel 02.16.15 4 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now
Aaron Williams 08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To
Philip Cosores 08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now
Corbin Reiff 08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Join The Discussion: Log In With