‘SNL40’: ‘The Californians’ Takes Betty White and Taylor Swift Down the 405

“The Californians” is, perhaps unfortunately, an accurate satire about the kinds of things Californians might talk about in their spare time, like rattan furniture or taking four highways to get to brunch. At the “SNL40” gala last night, “The Californians” became a star-studded SoCal treat featuring expected guests (Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Vanessa Bayer) and some visiting stars (Taylor Swift, Kerry Washington, Bradley Cooper, Betty White, and even Laraine Newman). It's long, but it's full of great moments. It won't surprise you that every line of Kristen Wiig's is absolutely hilarious.