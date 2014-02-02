‘SNL’s’ Jay Pharoah has 28 excellent reasons to hug a black guy for Black History Month

#SNL
02.02.14 5 years ago 3 Comments

Jay Pharoah, Kenan Thompson and Sasheer Zamata rang in Black History Month with “28 reasons to hug a black guy” on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. Well, actually there is just one real reason.  And no, don’t even try to play devil’s advocate. No, we said don’t even try.

Check it out below.

(On a side note, is Zamata a really good singer or what?)

For more on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” read Ryan McGee’s recap here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSJAY PHAROAHKENAN THOMPSONSASHEER ZAMATAsaturday night liveSNL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP