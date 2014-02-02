‘SNL’s’ Jay Pharoah has 28 excellent reasons to hug a black guy for Black History Month

Jay Pharoah, Kenan Thompson and Sasheer Zamata rang in Black History Month with “28 reasons to hug a black guy” on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. Well, actually there is just one real reason. And no, don’t even try to play devil’s advocate. No, we said don’t even try.
Check it out below.
(On a side note, is Zamata a really good singer or what?)
For more on this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” read Ryan McGee’s recap here.
The only crowd more pathetic than racists are the White Guilt Patrol. You know the part where he asks people to raise their hands if their parents owned a slave? Guess what: Unless you can trace your ancestry to SOME residents of 17-19th century South (Only certain land-owning whites owned slaves there) your forefathers were not slave owners. This applies to most white Americans, vast numbers of whom didn’t even migrate to America until after emancipation.
It’s a skit stop acting like a Whiney emo bitch.
Zamata is a great singer but this is the second short where she sang but didn’t get any lines. Let her be funny too!