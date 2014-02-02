‘SNL’s’ Jay Pharoah has 28 excellent reasons to hug a black guy for Black History Month

Jay Pharoah, Kenan Thompson and Sasheer Zamata rang in Black History Month with “28 reasons to hug a black guy” on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. Well, actually there is just one real reason. And no, don’t even try to play devil’s advocate. No, we said don’t even try.

Check it out below.

(On a side note, is Zamata a really good singer or what?)

