‘SNL’s’ Matthew McConaughey doesn’t remember the question about ‘True Detective’

“Saturday Night Live's” Taran Killam pulled out his impression of Matthew McConaughey in celebration of the season finale Sunday night's “True Detective” and his Oscar win. Some viewers loved it, some didn't. The bigger question we have is: Are those direct McConaughey quotes he's using in the bit? They've got to be right?

Judge for yourself in this little bit of “SNL” magic in the embedded clip below.

For more on this weekend's “SNL,” read our blow by blow recap here.