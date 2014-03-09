‘SNL’s’ Matthew McConaughey doesn’t remember the question about ‘True Detective’

#Matthew McConaughey #True Detective #SNL
03.09.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

“Saturday Night Live's” Taran Killam pulled out his impression of Matthew McConaughey in celebration of the season finale Sunday night's “True Detective” and his Oscar win.  Some viewers loved it, some didn't. The bigger question we have is: Are those direct McConaughey quotes he's using in the bit?  They've got to be right?

Judge for yourself in this little bit of “SNL” magic in the embedded clip below.

For more on this weekend's “SNL,” read our blow by blow recap here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Matthew McConaughey#True Detective#SNL
TAGSMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYsaturday night liveSNLTARAN KILLAMTRUE DETECTIVE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP