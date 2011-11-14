Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa go to ‘High School’ in official new collab album

At long last, it looks like Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are ready to graduate “High School.” The two weed-prone rappers have been at work on a collaborative album, a companion to their forthcoming buddy film “Mac and Devin Go to High School,” and that set will come to fruition for fans on Dec. 13.

Wiz and Snoop both star in “High School,” with the former as an L.A. high school overachiever and would-be valedictorian speech-writer Devin and the latter as “five-year senior and consummate ladies man” Mac, who has a crush on a new substitute teacher. “[Mac] soon realizes that the only way he’ll truly have a chance with her is if he finally graduates high school. In three weeks time, Mac must cram four years of high school academics, while Devin must cram four years of teenage experience,” reads the official synopsis.

“High School,” the movie, has no release date yet, and may go straight to video. The album, however, is led by single “Young, Wild & Free,” featuring Bruno Mars. The Smeezingtons-helmed tune may be a shock to listeners expecting tougher rhymes from still-rising Khalifa and veteran Snoop Dogg, but there’s a whole album left for opportunity. Check out “The Weed Iz Mine,” which is also expected to be included on the set.

There’s also a short tour in support, with six stops in major cities in America in a mere month’s time. The High School Tour starts in New York on Dec. 5 and ends in Los Angeles on Dec. 13.

Here are Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dogg’s tour dates:

Dec. 5 New York, NY Terminal 5

Dec. 6 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

Dec. 7 Washington, D.C. 9:30 Club

Dec. 10 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

Dec. 12 San Francisco, CA The Warfield Theatre

Dec. 13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

