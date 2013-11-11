Snyder confirms Lex Luthor and Kevin Smith offers Batman details for ‘Man Of Steel 2’

As “Man Of Steel” arrives on DVD and Blu-ray this week, it will be greeted by another three weeks of articles written by people willfully mis-interpreting much of what happens in the film, and I will spend those three weeks resisting the urge to get into a million pointless flame wars about the film.
What is apparent to me at this point is that the “complaints” that drive me most crazy are the ones that people simply aren’t willing to debate, not even when they hear or read something that contradicts the point they think they’re making. You can have the director and the writer specifically discuss what happened in the film, and people will still insist that they saw something else entirely happen.
I’m not talking about “I liked it” or “I didn’t like it,” either. I’m talking about looking at one scene and seeing two totally different things. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen it happen to quite the extent that it happened with this film, but it amazes me. I’m doubly curious to see what happens with the sequel with this level of division in the audience.
It sounds like Warner Bros. is using the “Man Of Steel” sequel, which doesn’t have an official title yet no matter how many times the Internet insists on writing “Batman Vs. Superman,” as a sort of Hail Mary pass, cramming in as many potential seeds for a larger DC universe on film as they can. As Zack Snyder promotes the home video release of “Man Of Steel” this week, he’s been answering some questions about the film and he’s dropped a few clues about what we’ll be seeing beyond the Nightwing and Wonder Woman rumors of the last few weeks.
At one point in his conversation, Snyder mentioned Lex Luthor as he was talking about Superman and his relationship to the world. “Superman is an alien. He comes from an alien world. Lex loves to call him an alien.” Kevin Smith, who was moderating the conversation, replied “That’s a spoiler.”
Smith also discussed a pretty big element of the sequel on one of his 4792 different podcasts, where he revealed that he has actually seen Ben Affleck in the new Batsuit, and he was very coy about how he handled it, beeping one key word of his comment on the air. He said, “It seemed like it was very [BEEEEEP] influenced,” while describing it as something new. “We haven’t been down this path before,” he promised. Many fans already assume that this is basically going to be a direct adaptation of the final section of Frank Miller’s “The Dark Knight Returns,” so many people are making the jump right away to assuming that Smith said “Miller influenced” in his self-censored comment. What I’ve heard from one source who I know is involved with the film is that Jim Lee’s Batman design was a particular favorite in early conversations about how this film. That’s not to say Lee’s approach is what we’ll see, but it would look just as radical on a movie screen at this point as the big crazy Frank Miller armor. I’d love to see a very traditional Batman next time, but it’s still going to be a little while before we know for sure.
What’s apparent is that this is going to be one of the most jam-packed busy sequels ever made. I hope they tell a real story and that this isn’t just “Prelude To Justice League: The Movie.”
We’ll see when “Man Of Steel 2” hits theaters on July 17, 2015.
I know that Lex Luthor is inevitable in this movie, but I just have to point out that Kevin Smith saying “that’s a spoiler” was just tongue-in-cheek. I really don’t think Zack Snyder confirms Lex’s involvement in that little exchange. I’m not singling you out or anything; I’ve seen virtually this same headline on numerous other webpages today. It’s so strange to me how we no longer bother to go to the source for context when it comes to the next tidbit for these movies.
Other than that, I agree with you on everything from the inevitable torrent of “MoS is evil” to be unleashed tomorrow and I really hope this sequel maintains a focus on Supes and to a lesser degree, Batman.
This is correct. While it’s likely that Luthor is in the next movie, Snyder sounded like he was just talking about Luthor in general.
Not just that, but if you look at the video, Smith is the one who interjects with the “only Lex Luthor calls him an alien” and then Snyder agrees with him. The quote in text isn’t right.
I was pretty much disappointed on mostly everything regarding Man Of Steel, hope the next one is better.
(Come on guys, it’s okay to have Superman be called Superman in your movie, own it).
Not sure which specific scenes you’re referring to with the “wrong interpretation”. I found the Superman killing Zod backlash silly since he did it in the comics and Zod was essentially committing suicide by cop at that point. My biggest problems in the movie were mopey Superman and the Michael Bay destruction of Metropolis. 0 fun in the movie after Superman learned to fly. The Superman I grew up reading wasn’t a tortured soul just a guy who happens to have incredible powers and can enjoy those powers from time to time. When Metropolis was being destroyed it had little to no human stakes. I only cared that Perry White was in danger because I know who he is from the comics, the movie made almost no attempt to get to know him or anyone else in the city. Superman saves them all from a distance so it sucks the impact it should have. I thought the movie was a C at best and I left thinking it had enough of a decent skeleton to go from Star Trek TMP to Wrath of Khan but this sequel feels like it’s being made by a focus group.
I didn’t much like the first film but understand your fondness for it (and arguments that counter my problems with it). It’s a perfectly valid opinion.
That said, I hate this sentence: “You can have the director and the writer specifically discuss what happened in the film, and people will still insist that they saw something else entirely happen.” What the people say they saw is far more valid than what the director intended to put on film. Once the director releases a film, authorial intent is interesting but cannot define the work. What Snyder put on film and what people saw on the screen is what happened, not what Snyder meant to convey or thought he was shooting.
“I’m talking about looking at one scene and seeing two totally different things. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen it happen to quite the extent that it happened with this film, but it amazes me.”
And that, to me, is the real problem. There’s a lot of great IDEAS in Man Of Steel. Ideas that, on their own/on paper, add up to one of the all-time great superhero films. But Goyer’s script and Snyder’s direction never, ever cohere into a whole. So it’s all well and good for the filmmakers to explain what they MEANT for scenes to signify and for beats to represent, but if that intent can’t be discerned from the text of the film itself, then it doesn’t work.
This is a problem that Snyder’s films keep having. WATCHMEN, SUCKER PUNCH, this, I’ve enjoyed each (to varying degrees) but not a one of them is a satisfying complete thought, on the screen. Snyder can fill the Internet with his complaints that no one is reading his films correctly, but if he keeps having the EXACT same problem from film to film, well, at a certain point it becomes about his problem in executing the material, not in how the audience is reacting to it.
I read elsewhere that the redacted influencer’s name was indeed Jim Lee, based on the report of someone who was at the podcast taping.
I don’t understand why people continue to insist the sequel will be called Batman vs. Superman. It seems like a name Warner Bros. would never use. It has negative connotations, and makes it seem like a hero battling a villain rather than there being two heroes in the movie (and after some of the events of Man of Steel, it doesn’t seem like that’s the right approach to take, as for some there’s already abundant fuel for that particular fire). I would understand if everyone was assuming it would be called something like “Batman/Superman” or “Man of Steel 2: World’s Finest,” but I don’t get the “Batman vs. Superman” thing.
I also don’t think saying “Lex loves to call him an alien,” is a spoiler. Unless it’s a spoiler for the decades of previous Superman material out there. It seemed more like a comment regarding Superman’s character, not Luthor’s. Lex will have to be in one of these movies eventually, assuming this series will last more than one more film, but I don’t think it’s confirmed by a longshot.
Also, a little off-topic, but I seem to be the only person I know who’s not adamantly against Adam Driver playing Dick Grayson.
I think you’re a bit off point, Drake. Batman v. Superman does not have negative connotations. You’re siding with one or the other, but that doesn’t mean the first person is the good guy and the second is the bad guy or vice versa. It just means there’s going to be a fight between the two and people naturally take sides.
Besides that point, DC wants to take advantage of its two biggest names for box office performance, so you can bet both names will be in there. Beyond all that, Batman/Superman would be a very weird title to most people, and Man of Steel 2: World’s Finest would similarly have no meaning to the general public.
Glad you chose to write this over the video format.
What will the effect of a young Superman and an old Batman meeting for the first time be on future films? If they bring in other Justice League characters (and their origin stories) Batman will just be that much older than everyone for the entire span of the DC universe? I thought The Dark Knight Returns’ appeal was that Batman was older and him and Superman had an entire history where Batman had come to think of Superman as a sellout? If Batman is “old and weary” and Superman is a young upstart spring chicken, what are they playing off of?
Just wanted to say that Frank Miller’s depiction of the Batsuit in most of “The Dark Knight Returns” is pretty much the same as Jim Lee came up with. Batman only dons armor for his battle with Superman towards the end.
best thing they could do for this project is scrap ANY connnection to Frank Miller and the overrated Dark Knight Returns.
While it was not perfect and it takes some liberties with the character, THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS was instrumental in putting Batman and comics in general back on the map.
Thank you for writing this article Drew. I’m dreading another 10,000 word article about Man of Steel and how you’re a soulless monster if you liked it. The movie has its flaws, but I liked how they deviated from the Donner movie.
What I get tired of is some writers going ballistic over Man of Steel, but overlooking the flaws of the Marvel movies. I like The Avengers, but that was pretty lame how those soldiers just keeled over after the mother ship or whatever exploded. (Were they on loan from the Trade Federation?) And I didn’t see anyone writing an article on the moral ramifications of easily forgiving Hawkeye and bringing him on the team. Sure, he was possessed, but wouldn’t some Shield members feel slightly uncomfortable having the guy who killed a few of their friends treated like it was no big deal?
Thank you John! This has been a serious pet peeve for quite some time. Marvel movies get a pass for being overly comedic, full of plot holes, and inconsistencies. But MoS had been subject to more scrutiny than ANY film in recent memory. People that loathe the film have spent so much energy picking it apart it’s kind of crazy. But those same people see the new Thor film and give it 5/5. Because, you know, it’s fun
There’s a number of writers I usually like to read, but I’m getting tired of their endless pom-poming of the Marvel movies. They’re almost becoming interchangeable with those sports fans who obsess over fantasy football leagues and wear team jerseys everywhere. I wouldn’t be surprised if they fight amongst themselves over who gets to ask Kevin Feige when will he stop being so awesome. They can’t get enough of ripping on anyone who says they liked Man of Steel or think Iron Man 3 wasn’t all that great. I wonder what they will say if Guardians of the Galaxy flops or Ashton Kutcher Lazenbys his way into playing Tony Stark in the eventual reboot.
“I wonder what they will say if Guardians of the Galaxy flops or Ashton Kutcher Lazenbys his way into playing Tony Stark in the eventual reboot.”
What does anyone drinking Kool Aid generally say? More please.
“You can have the director and the writer specifically discuss what happened in the film, and people will still insist that they saw something else entirely happen.”
Fair enough. This is what actually happened:
“According to Kinetic Analysis Corporation, the leading company in predicting and evaluating the impact of catastrophic events, at least 129,000 citizens of Metropolis were killed in the climactic conclusion of Man of Steel, along with another 1 million injured and 250,000 missing. Those numbers are on the same level as the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which is unsurprising when you consider that, according to the analysis, Zod’s machine caused a circumference of destruction “similar to an air burst from a 20-kiloton nuclear explosion.”
The cost of all that devastation would total somewhere in the neighborhood of $2 trillion. That’s roughly 40 times the physical damage of 9/11, or 15 Hurricane Katrinas. It would cost more than half of the U.S. government’s entirely yearly budget to repair.
As it stands, it will take Metropolis decades to fully recover, assuming people don’t just abandon like Detroit. And that’s not even counting the hundreds of thousands of families left with Superman-shaped holes in their lives where their loved ones used to be.”
For the most in depth critical analysis of MAN OF STEEL, not just someone “willfully mis-interpreting much of what happens in the film”, please read Film Crit Hulk’s fantastic articles at badassdigest.com:
…and his follow up article.
A couple things.
The Kinetic Analysis Corp. report on the Metropolis damage strikes me as nothing but a meaningless marketing ploy. How could we in any way accurately evaluate the cost in lives and in dollars, when we are not shown all of the information? They are limited by what we were shown in the movie and there just isn’t that much information in there to make these kinds of judgements, so using this as any kind of real evidence is pointless.
I also fail to see how the amount of destruction was really what Drew was talking about. It’s more than likely that he was referring to how people watch the scene of Superman (SPOILER) killing Zod and then say that he is a vicious remorseless murderer, rather than someone who was forced into making that decision and then immediately regrets it. You can not like that he killed Zod all you want, but the scene clearly shows that he was conflicted about it before and after.
In addition, the FilmCritHulk article is really good read, and he makes some fantastic points about the issues that do exist in the film, but he still seems to read some scenes and story issues differently than me or, I imagine, Drew. One big example is how he claims that Superman has no arc, and that instead it is a case of escalating threat in place of an actual character change. He gives the example of Clark saving the school bus full of children and then later saving the family from Zod’s heat ray, and claims that these reveals that Superman has had no change of character and therefore no character arc. However, the reason this doesn’t reveal any change is because this isn’t where the change is happening. This just isn’t his arc. The arc isn’t that he handles bigger threats or realizes his own strength or even that he realizes that he should save people. Instead, Superman changes from being afraid of what his abilities will cost him to embracing their potential for the good of others. This is his change, revealing himself to humanity despite whatever negative things this might bring upon him.
Nail. On. Head. Completely on point. This is why, while a good read, that argument by Film Critic Hulk is fundamentally flawed.
“This is his change, revealing himself to humanity despite whatever negative things this might bring upon him.”
…what negative things this might bring upon HIM?
What about the supposed 129,000 people that he, like it or not, just helped kill?
That’s a pretty huge sacrifice for OTHER people to make for someone else to “find themselves”.
…a pretty narcissistic “arc” as well.
I like Film Crit Hulk, but he really lost me with that essay for a few reasons. He went on and on about how indulgent Man of Steel was. In an essay with three intros. That was nearly 19,000 words long. That not an exaggeration. I just dropped it into Word; 18,500+ words, 43 pages. Then there’s the part where he says people didn’t actually like Man of Steel, they fell for it. I hate to be crass, but fuck you too, Film Crit Hulk. How patronizing. This one article really pushed me over the edge and soured me on FCH. A writer whom I once found illuminating I now find pretentious, overly impressed with himself, and unbearably self indulgent. I don’t see a writer whose willing to have an actual conversation in that essay. I see a guy who thinks he’s figured out the secret mathematical formula for how movies work, a real I’m-right-you’re-wrong mentality.
Wow, I’m not alone. I generally adore Film Crit Hulk. Even his long-winded pedantic streaks. But he’s written some things as of late that are beyond patronizing. His writing is still fantastic. It’s the tone and intent behind it that has soured me some. The echo chamber that exists on his forum telling him how brilliant he is hasn’t helped matters either.
Hmmm…… 129,000 dead. Versus 7 billion dead. Which is exactly what would have happened had Superman not acted as he did. How people can keep faulting Superman for the destruction in Metropolis, when at the time he was busy preventing the extinction of the human race, is beyond me.
I don’t know what movie y’all watched but “Man of Steel” was AMAZING!!!! I can’t wait to for the sequel!!!
I’d like to know what issues you think people are willfully disregarding?
MOS rocked!
film should be called Men of Steel