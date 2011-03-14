‘So You Think You Can Dance’ launches FOX’s summer in May

FOX has announced summer premiere dates for a slew of reality TV favorites, led by the return of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

The eight installment of “So You Think You Can Dance” will premiere on Thursday, May 26 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. After the completion of the long run of audition episodes, “So You Think You Can Dance” will settle into its normal slots from 8 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays.Â

Cat Deeley will return as “So You Think You Can Dance” host. Thank heavens.

FOX’s summer will also feature Gordon Ramsay by the bushel.Â

The bombastic chef will first join restaurateur Joe Bastianich and chef Graham Elliot in the second season of “Masterchef,” airing on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. starting on Monday, June 6.

Tuesdays will feature extra Gordon Ramsay starting on July 19, when “Hell’s Kitchen” takes over the 9 p.m. hour.

Fans nervous about the renewal hopes of “Lie to Me” and “Chicago Code” may draw some conclusions from FOX’s decision to air encores of both dramas during the summer. Then again, the network has also scheduled repeats of the toxically low-rated “Traffic Light” for the summer. So who knows?

The full schedule:

FOX 2011 SUMMER SCHEDULE

(All times ET/PT except as noted)

MONDAY

Mondays, beginning June 6:

8:00-9:00 PM MASTERCHEF (Season Premiere, Part 1)

9:00-10:00 PM HOUSE (Encores)

TUESDAY

Tuesdays, beginning June 7:

8:00-9:00 PM MASTERCHEF (Season Premiere, Part 2)

9:00-9:30 PM RAISING HOPE (Encores)

9:30-10:00 PM TRAFFIC LIGHT (Encores)

Tuesday, July 12:

8:00-11:00 PM ET MLB ALL-STAR GAME 2011 (FOX Sports Special)

Tuesdays, beginning July 19:

8:00-9:00 PM MASTERCHEF

9:00-10:00 PM HELL’S KITCHEN (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY

Wednesdays, beginning June 1:

8:00-10:00 PM SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Season Premiere, Part 2)

THURSDAY

Thursday, May 26:

8:00-10:00 PM SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Season Premiere, Part 1)

Thursdays, beginning June 2:

8:00-9:00 PM SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE (Time Period Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM GLEE (Encores)

FRIDAY

Fridays, beginning June 3:

8:00-9:00 PM BONES (Encores)

9:00-10:00 PM LIE TO ME (Encores)

SATURDAY

Saturday, June 18:

8:00-8:30 PM COPS (Season Finale)

8:30-9:00 PM COPS

9:00-10:00 PM AMERICA’S MOST WANTED (Season Finale)

Saturdays, beginning June 25:

8:00-8:30 PM COPS (Encores)

8:30-9:00 PM COPS (Encores)

9:00-10:00 PM THE CHICAGO CODE (Time Period Premiere) (Encores)

SUNDAY

Sundays, beginning June 5:

7:00-10:00 PM ANIMATION DOMINATION (Encores)