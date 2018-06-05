Even when Star Wars movies are bad, they’re good for the bottom line. Critics and audiences alike hated Episode I from its bureaucratic plot to Jar-Jar Binks, and it still made a billion freakin’ dollars. It technically outgrossed the far superior prequel Rogue One if you factor in inflation, which is the definitive argument, if you really needed one, that the ’90s were terrible. Solo: A Star Wars Story, by contrast, does not suck, which is perhaps surprising considering the behind-the-scenes drama involving the director swap, and people who’ve seen it enjoy it. Yet, not a lot of people are seeing it, and it’s officially going to be the first Star Wars movie to lose money.
The Hollywood Reporter did some digging and found that while Disney isn’t losing a lot, at least by Disney standards, they’re still on the hook for at least $50 million in losses:
Wall Street analyst Barton Crockett says Solo will lose more than $50 million. Industry financing sources, however, say that figure could come in at $80 million or higher, although no one knows the exact terms of Disney’s deals for home entertainment and television, among other ancillary revenues. Solo, directed by Ron Howard, isn’t likely to gross much more than $400 million globally against a budget of at least $250 million and a major multimillion-dollar marketing spend.
To give you an idea of how drastic that is, you have to go back nearly 40 years to The Empire Strikes Back, which grossed $500 million worldwide when it was released in 1980. But even that needs a few qualifiers, since the average cost of a movie ticket in 1980 was about three bucks, and the cost has tripled since then. So Solo is lagging well behind the franchise in almost every respect. Although, to be fair, the movie also went far overbudget due to the change in directors; originally it was going to cost far less than $250 million, and still would have made money, if been unimpressive.
The usual theories have been rolled out: It was too soon after The Last Jedi, the behind-the-scenes drama turned off audiences, and so on. But it’s likely even simpler than that. It’s telling that the biggest fan reactions have nothing to do with the guy in the title: Everybody loves Don Glover’s Lando, or Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s L3-37, or in our case, Erin Kellyman’s Enfys Nest. It’s not that Alden Ehrenreich is bad as Solo, quite the opposite, but he’s the least interesting character in his own movie precisely because we know exactly where he goes from here. The movie even ends with him deciding working for Jabba The Hutt would be a great idea.
As bad as the prequel trilogy was, at least the idea of figuring out why Darth Vader became a murderer with just enough good in him to flip at the last second was interesting. Han’s just a lucky guy with some good friends, a more competent Jack Burton. In the end, it might be that Han’s too slight a character to carry a movie on his own, no matter how big the franchise.
(via The Hollywood Reporter)
No, no, L3 is not popular — she’s strident and awful. Don Glover was okay (but surprisingly lower energy than I thought he’d be). Enfys Nest is confusing and the “rebellion” tie-in is silly.
But the big problem is that people really didn’t like Last Jedi and Disney spent 6 months telling them to all die in a fire and that only racist stupid man-babies would be upset. Like, spend 6 months insulting your core audience, and they may not turn out at your next movie. Especially when Disney threw its own star and original production team under the bus hard and way in advance of the premier.
The problem was that the movie wasn’t very good. It got middling reviews from every site that doesn’t deal largely in comic book, star wars movies, and that turned audiences compeltely off a movie they were never that into in the first place.
If the reviews and reactions had come out praising it, it might have done better. But when the good reviews only come from “Mike Vader from InfinityMovieWar.com” it tends to make the audience think it’s a bad movie.
The movie just wasn’t that great.
We didn’t need to see the Kessel Run
We didn’t really need another sassy droid that is, like, so totes woke, fam!.
We didn’t need a history of every catch phrase Han Solo ever uttered to be explained in 120 mins.
We really didn’t need an explanation of where his last name came from.
We didn’t need an explanation where he learned how to turn the Falcon 90 degrees to get through tight spaces.
Did we really need this movie?
I enjoyed the movie. It’s by far the best Disney Star Wars movie to date. But it does have the same plague as Rogue 1, it’s shoe-horned into an established lore. Trying to make connections that were never there, from people who hate the creator of Star Wars. Plus this movie was way Way too hyped. We didn’t need daily updates starting summer on 2017 on the progress. I was getting tired of seeing articles about this film. But it should be great that it’s losing money. Perhaps Disney will do some self-reflection.