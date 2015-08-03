Somehow this Shania Twain song perfectly summarizes ‘Star Trek: The Original Series’

#Star Trek
08.03.15

Have you ever wondered what “Star Trek: The Original Series” would look like as a music video? How about one set to the dulcet tones of Shania Twain? Well too bad, you”re getting it away.

And it”s shockingly good?

I don”t know why this exists and – quite frankly – I don”t care. I”m just glad it does. If you ship Bones with Spock, Kirk, or Scotty? Then this is your new theme song. If you ship all of them together? Send me that fanfic.

In case you don”t know how this is even a thing, enter the world fan music videos. They even have their own awards show!

[Via io9]

