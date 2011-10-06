Song of the Day: Black Star premieres unreleased ‘Fix Up’ on ‘Colbert Report’

10.06.11 7 years ago

Black Star are sort-of-kind-of back? Sort of? The trailblazing hip-hop duo put an end to their recent reunited tour run, due to irreconcilable differences with concert giant Live Nation. However, they dropped by Comedy Central’s “The Colbert Report” last night to drop an unreleased track “Fix Up” plus perform “Astronomy (8th Light)” and chat with the jokey host.

First, Mos Def wanted to reiterate that his choice to change his name from Mos Def to Yasiin Bey is, er, most definitely not a joke.

“Why would you not be Mos Def anymore? He’s a famous guy who sells records. Why would you do that?” Colbert asked, and with great acumen.

Then there was a great debate about commercial versus “underground” hip-hop but I basically wanted to get to the part where Talib Kweli smiles into one of those classic Shure mics.

Check out the videos of each section below. 

Talib Kweli & Yasiin Bey (A.K.A. Mos Def)
Black Star – “Fix Up”
