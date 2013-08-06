Watch: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ gets its very own ‘Sesame Street’ parody

08.06.13 5 years ago

In what amounts to the second “Sesame Street” parody we’ve covered today, the venerable PBS morning series introduces children to the world of biker gangs with this takeoff on the hit FX drama series “Sons of Anarchy” – only instead of committing crimes and threatening people, in this version the motorcycle outlaws help some poor sap come up with a good rhyme for his love poem. Personal favorite moment: emotionally-needy cow puppet gets shut down, hard.

