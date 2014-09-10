“Sons of Anarchy” returns to its most-watched episode yet

About 6.2 million tuned in for the 7th and final season premiere, up 5% from last year.

Endoscopy clinic denies that a dangerous biopsy was performed on Joan Rivers at its facility

Without naming Rivers, the clinic says a biopsy couldn”t have been performed, as reported by the NY Daily News, because “general anesthesia has never been administered at Yorkville Endoscopy.” PLUS: Read Melissa Rivers” eulogy.

Les Moonves: “Overnight ratings are virtually irrelevant now”

“Overnight is almost meaningless,” says the CBS boss pointing out that a show like “Elementary” may receive 9 million in overnight viewers but it is paid for 14 million viewers, including those using DVRs.

Click Read Full Post For More

Chris Pratt: Hosting “SNL” is “high on the bucket list! Right up there with hunting human”

The “Parks and Rec” star reacted to the news by offering to hunt cast member Bobby Moynihan. PLUS: Sarah Silverman”s reaction: “Holy sh*t,” and 10 reasons why Pratt will be the perfect “SNL” host.

“Shahs of Sunset” editors go on strike

With the 4th season premiere set for Oct. 13, the post-production staff hit the picket lines today. But Ryan Seacrest Productions says it has agreed to talks to halt the job disruption.

“Nurse Jackie” should”ve ended years ago

Season 4 was probably its best season, says Alan Sepinwall, who adds that “Jackie's self-destructive roller coaster behavior, while true in spirit to the experience of many addicts, became stale years ago.”

“Key & Peele” relive the greatest hits

Watch a two-minute video celebrating the Comedy Central hit”s greatest characters.

“American Horror Story: Freak Show”: More details released

“It”s not as simple as nice and evil,” Sarah Paulson says of her two-headed character. “It”s more complicated, in true Ryan Murphy style.”

Check out “The Voice” video game

Due out Oct. 22, “The Voice” game isn”t just a karaoke clone.