‘Nurse Jackie’ to end with season 7

“Nurse Jackie” is beginning production on its seventh season this week, and Showtime announced today that this will also be the hospital dramedy's last.
The cast (including Edie Falco and Merritt Wever, who have both won Emmys for their work on the show) posed for a photo with cards reading “The Final Season” at today's first table read of the season, so Jackie's adventures will conclude sometime in 2015.
Like many successful Showtime series, “Nurse Jackie” has run longer than its premise could sustain itself (at least under the various people who have run the show over the years). The first season, dealing with Jackie's painkiller addiction, affairs and other lies and self-destructive behaviors, was very strong. The next two felt like they were going out of their way to avoid any long-term ramifications for Jackie's behavior that might force the show to upend its status quo, and they suffered for that aversion to change. The show's best year was probably its fourth, where Jackie was forced to go to rehab and deal with the consequences of her actions, but even that got walked back a fair amount in season 5 & 6.
The show continued to have its moments – Coop leading a singalong of “The Candy Man” at the memorial service for the hospital's longtime news vendor was a delight this past season – and the performances remained excellent. But Jackie's self-destructive roller coaster behavior, while true in spirit to the experience of many addicts, became stale years ago.
It was arguably time for “Nurse Jackie” to end a few seasons ago, but at least the show never sunk to the levels of some of Showtime's other past-their-peak hits. Then again, there's still time to make Fienberg's “LumberJackie” joke into a reality…
What does everybody else think? Anyone here still watching “Jackie” at this point? Anyone who gave up thinking of returning just to see how it ends?
This news is kind of a relief. I have been watching all along, but agree that recent seasons have not been great, so it is about time to wrap it up.
With the bullshit shows they have out now, Jackie could have went on for a couple more seasons. It wasnt that bad!
I’ve always enjoyed Nurse Jackie – the performances of the various actors above all (especially once they figured out what to do with Akalitus). I agree that seasons 2 and 3 tread water, and it strains credibility the degree to which Jackie can pull the wool over everyone’s eyes in seasons 5 and 6. But nonetheless, solid enjoyable television – not spectacular, but good.
IT’S THE FINAL SEASON!! (guitar riff)
Some seasons have been better than others but I’ve enjoyed all. I’ll be there for the final season.
I agree that the show is past it’s freshness date, but Zoe will be missed, hopefully Merritt Wever is able to find some more work that allows for her free-wheeling take on a character.
nurse jackie has been around for 7 seasons?! and yet I still barely knew it was a thing
I just started watching last season and I have enjoyed the episodes I have seen. I think Edie portrays an excellent addict that can hold a job and not let her addiction get too out of control. I am sorry to hear this will be the last season.
In the finale. a man is rushed into the ER after suffering a gunshot wound in a diner, but we don’t find out if he lives or not.
Ha ha love that!!
Seems strange to realize that Edie Falco has played Jackie for more seasons than she did Carmela, albeit in fewer episodes.
I actually really liked Season 6, and the way that season ended seemed to indicate that they were about to reach an endgame. Frankly, after watching the season finale, I was a little bummed that Merritt Wever wasn’t nominated this year, since she did some of her best work in that season finale. I do agree Season 4 was the strongest and that the fifth season started in an awkward rebooting fashion, but I think there’s a pretty interesting ending in sight for this one (especially given where Jackie ends up at the end of season six)…
I agree 100%. I think Merritt Weaver’s performance this season (from her ending a relationship with Prentiss & standing up to Jackie at the end) was great. Quite disappointed that she was not nominated this year.
Season 5 and 6 made sth very good. They let characters grow. Zoey is now perfect.
We’ll agree to disagree on this. When Clyde Phillips got his hands on this show, I thought there was a noticeable improvement from Seasons 3 and 4.
Specifically, the second half of Season 5 and most of Season 6. I’ll be sorry to see it go.
I have to disagree with you, Alan. I’ve always been surprised at how they’ve been able to keep Jackie addicted and lying but still ultimately likeable with her work as a nurse.
A seventh and final season is a wise move on Showtime’s part not because the show is past its peak, but because most shows can’t sustain themselves much longer than five or six seasons.
As someone whose life work is helping addicts take control of their lives, I could not agree more. No show has ever so perfectly depicted the disease of addiction. I’m sad it will end.
Bang on, Alan.
Since Clyde Phillips came on board, this show has gotten progressively worse and really needs to end.
And the addition of that useless, ditzy blonde doctor for the sole purpose of adding some sex appeal? Lame.
I still watch this, I love this show. Can’t wait for season 7.
I’d lost track of the show until a Showtime marathon earlier this year brought me back in time for the most recent season, which I thought was really good.
I’ll be there for one more, especially given the fairly harrowing note upon which this past season ended.
Wait, Clyde Phillips!?!
I just realized he was the guy who created Parker Lewis!
Maybe that explains why Jackie can’t seem to ever really lose.
I love nurse Jackie and will be sad when she goes. It could at least end with her in real recovery and moved on with her life doing a job she is just as needed without the urges of the drugs (like many real life nurses i know of).
I loved season 6. Making her sponsor/friend drink again just to get her off her back was walter white level manipulative. (Jackie prob could have been a great client for him!) i guess in the 7th season she’ll prob do rehab properly. She didnt take it seriously last time, or at least didn’t do all the recommendations. Loved sixth season ending. That should make for some good tv. Just hope they pick up exactly from where it left off.
I read in the interview with Alan and Falco that originally it was supposed to be a darker show. I would’ve liked that. Love Jackie but a lot of the supporting characters are just there for plot devices/comic relief.
it slumped a bit for a season or two but no this last season (season 6) was friggin’ AMAZING…!!!
I absolutely loved every minute of every show. I hated that the shows were only 1/2 hour long! I will miss it very much. Compared to BBC, American TV is very poorly done and Nurse Jackie was fabulous compared to network TV. Except a few exceptions like The Black List, The Good Wife, and a couple of others, TV reflects the dumbing down of American society. There are no good sitcoms or comedies that aren’t just focused on sex or sexual body parts. Yes, I will miss Nurse Jackie!
I hope they end the series with a satisfying ending. Love this show. Was a huge Dexter fan and the last season was such a disappointment for me. Breaking Bad (although, not Showtime) had an excellent ending. Hope Nurse Jackie ends with something good to talk about.
Disappointed to see Jackie go. LOVE this show and have been a faithful viewer since the beginning.
I hate to see this show end! Loved it! Can’t wait for season 7 ! How disappointing its ending!
Me too :(
Yes, I’m still watching and watching out for more Nurse Jackie. I don’t agree with this article. I wish the show would just go on forever!
Lis in miami
I so absolutely agree with you Lisa.
Everything about this show is brilliant…
How crazy to end such a good thing- and to leave us,
Jackie and the whole amazing team hanging- at such a critical juncture!
I want more!
Being an educated recovering alcoholic who successfully managed a professional position for a long time, much like Edie, Im hoping a realistic ending is played out. Perhaps the last episode has her showing up in th ER homeless with an overdose as that is the reality of most alcoholic/addicts. Only a very very very small percent of us actual achieve sobriety for any length of time and with a great deal of work. After several years I can only pray sobriety lasts for any of us, myself included but unfortunately some die so that others may live. An addict understands those words but if not the answer is in NA/AA
i don’t care how anybody else sees it. I loved the show. I found it compellingly funny at times and weird when things starting to turn. It always left me wondering “what’s going to happen next?” by the end of the episode. It’s sad that its going to be the season finale but it was a good show while it lasted.
God, I hope she OD’s.
There is no other way for it to make sense… opiate/poly-substance addicts are generally in and out of recovery many times before recovery “clicks”. I don’t see how they could cover the arrest at the end of last season and transition Jackie into a teetotaling soccer mom with long-term recovery in one season. Plus it would be déjà vu from another season offering no finality.
Closure to this series can only be attained one way.
Mark my words: the final scenes will reveal the hospital staff working on and pronouncing their once fearless matriarch dead. Best to let her go out with a bang…. I, personally, would expect nothing less from Jackie.
Sadly, Nurse Jackie jumped the shark a couple years ago. NOW… NO RN would still have a license. The show now is EX-Nurse Jackie. Sad, but true…
Judi Z (RN)
You may be right about the ending, but don’t be too sure. There is no doubt in my mind that at least one of the writers has experience of addiction/recovery. There is no way that they could be so accurate about Jackie’s character if they had not.
It’s true to say that many, many addicts die from this illness, but take into consideration that the character of Jackie has never really ‘got it’, or ‘clicked’ as you say. Many addicts enter rehab or AA for all sorts of reasons: work, family, pressure from friend, DUI’s, the list is endless. Recovery is not for those who ‘need’ it…..it can only be accessed by those who ‘WANT’ it. For that to happen, you really have to have suffered enough!
But ‘mark my words’, as a recovering addict of many years now, I have seen some hell of a miraculous sights, as well as total tragedies. So who knows how the series will end? I’m looking forward to finding out.
I just want to see Momo return for the final season and so as Dr O’ Hara
We need to see MoMo, Prentiss and the Hispanic Male Nurse.
My girlfriend & I LOVE nurse Jackie and we’ve eagerly waiting for the 7th season. I disagree with the comments that any of the seasons were `stale’…Falco & Weaver own the roles, and the writing&directing have been fantastic. As an woman in recovery, I feel that the show has been a reasonably accurate depiction of the trials & tribulations…and the living hell that addiction can make your life. I’m sad to hear the show is ending:(
Is it only addicts that can understand the depth of denial and depravity that Jackie’s illness took her to in Season 6? I thought it was brilliant, and as a recovering addict myself, it showed the extremity of the saying: “How can you tell when an addict is lying? Their lips are moving.”
Jackie’s character, not only highlights, but typifies the length of deception an addict will go to, to sustain their habit. Her character is known as a ‘functional addict’, which ultimately reinforces the depth of her denial. I for one, am interested in what finally ‘wakes Jackie up’ to her illness and her behavior.
Maybe that’s only of interest to people in recovery, but never-the-less.
Hasn’t been the same since Eve Best left and that dynamic between her and Jackie went away!!!
Love Jackie. Best half hour on TV. Not ready for it to end.
This show is the primary reason we have showtime —–bad choice to end it why not let her revive herself and save her daughter who turns out to make better choices and study to become a doctor ! Don’t quit
I am just now on season 5, then will watch 6 to find out what all of you are talking about with the finale episode ending so good. I’m watching it on Showtime Anytime on my Roku box – love it!! The show and the Roku box!! Anyway, I’ve had showtime for maybe 4 months now and I resisted watching Nurse Jacki because, I for one, hate anything to do with nurses. I’ve had bad experience after bad experience with nurses and just have a very low view of nurses in general. Given that, I just could not watch a show about nurses. But I gave in and after exhausting all the other shows I could watch on demand, I decided to give Nurse Jackie a go. I have to admit that what kept me watching for a lot of the seasons and shows was Dr O’Hara – I found her to be so hilarious. And of course Zoey!! That Merritt Weaver has got some really good improvisational skills!! Oh and I also loved how they messed with Coop in the first 2 or 3 seasons….that was hilarious!! But another reason I resisted watching the show was because I am a chronic pain patient and it took years and several different doctors to finally allow me to take the BEST pain medication for my conditions and to gain their trust in me to manage narcotics in a safe and responsible manner, without taking ’em all at once or becoming an addict. Sorry to say, its addicts of pain pills that made my life hell for so very long because I was treated like an addict (I am in no way, shape, or form anything like an addict), accused of being an addict, etc. I do not think there is anything worse than being in horrific pain and being denied pain medication. So, anyway, watching a show about an addict of pain pills did not appeal to me. And yet, eventually, I started watching season 1….then season 2….and so on and fell in love with the show. I guess in a way I have a little bit more empathy for the plight of the addict, but not much. I do realize that this is ONLY a show – but it touches on some realities that probably ring true for nurses and for addicts. However, in season 1, I do not understand how she could get her hands on so much pain meds and the pharmacist handing it out like candy. I guess I will never understand that, nor addiction.
Anyhoo….I do love the show and I’ve always liked Edie Falco since Soprano days. I was curious how she transitioned into this nurse character and I guess she did a pretty good job, without her ‘jersey accent!!
OK, I’m done. I just thought I would put in my 2 cents on the show and my hesitation at initially watching it. I am looking forward to watching season 6, and then season 7 whenever that starts up.
I just watched a marathon of seasons 1 through 6.
Jackie’s behavior is probably consistent with that of an addict. That is, all over the place. What I found difficult to deal with were the fire-hire-fire-hire of Gloria, the Hospital Administrator, and Eddie, the Pharmacist. Not only was the revolving door for these two unbelievable, they also simply showed back up in their old jobs with the start of a new season. As if they had never left. Messy and silly. And, by season six, I had come to detest Jackie so Season 7, unless she gets killed off, really has nothing new to offer.
I love this show Jackie is a fucking rocking nurse one of the best yes she might be crazy needs to slow down but shit everybody has there issues
I love Jackie she rocks what the hell it’s not what you do is how you do it she does need some chill and she is a little crazy but come on everybody has there bones
I love, love, love this show. My brother’s exwife was a totally functional mom who ran an in home daycare service. She was an alcoholic in recovery – or so we thought, but she was also an opiate addict. For 22 years, she presented as a well put together woman who was perfectly coiffed along with her three well groomed children. By night, she had affairs, was a compulsive shopper, and had six different doctors prescribing. By day, she was Harriet Nelson. Jackie’s story is very real to me, and not prolonged. Its very real. It deeply scars all the people that believe in her. The disease of addiction sucks.
i always did love this show not just because i’m a nurse and my name happens to be Jackie but because out of all the medical shows this one was the most accurate in medical procedure. i cant tell u how many times I have seen a code done wrong or CPR done incorrectly on t.v…. i loved this shows attention to detail, also with her addiction i see to often addicts within my line of work and i love the insight it gives to the person behind the addiction. the main charter is the constantly shows progress and fall backs (fell hard on her ass in season 6 with what looks like to be her incarceration) but i found myself identifying with the characters. my friends even call me Zowie (im known for always smiling). to me this is a great loss for what i have grown very fond of but i hope that within this final season of Jackie it can leave me with some peace of mind for some of my most favorite character.
Are you kidding? This show is brilliant and has never let up! Give ’em a chance to keep going!
I am amazed that anyone could consider that ‘its number is up’…
You can’t leave us (and Jackie and the whole team) all hanging….
I know those brilliant creative minds can come up with more twists and turns- why oh why stop now, at such a critical juncture??!!
I think Nurse Jackie is great…. I will definitely watch the final season…. Never missed an episode
i love nurse jackie & dont want to see it go!!!!!
I’ve watched every single episode and LOVE this show. I am sad to see it end. :(
Love the show will hate to see it go. That goes on a lot that we never here about.
I watched ALL 6 seasons over the weekend on infinity. Loved it and can’t wait for season 7.
Anyone who would banish Adam Ferrara needs to go.
I absolutely love watching Nurse Jackie but I agree that it’s time to move on. Last season had me wondering how Jackie was able to “trick” her sponsor into rehab (does this type of thing really happen?!?). I will definitely watch in 2015 to see how it ends.
I have enjoyed this show tremendously – great talented actors and wonderfully balanced team. Love it – love complicated smart women on TV – so tired of perfect mindless women on TV
I think as great as this series is it could have gone on another couple years if not more. Shame they are going to kill it so soon. So much story line that could be applied. Going to miss it. Hope they change their minds when it comes to closing.
I have been waiting for Nurse Jackie to come back. Personally I think it’s more entertaining than 90 percent of the shows on the air
Have watched from the beginning and sorry to see it go always enjoy it.