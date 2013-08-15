Sony Classics brings ‘Foxcatcher’ into the Oscar season

Over the past few months, we’ve had a lot of queries from readers as to the release plans for Bennett Miller’s star-studded, stranger-than-fiction biopic “Foxcatcher.” The film has long looked like prime Oscar fodder, but it wasn’t clear who would be distributing it, or whether it would be released this year at all. Back in June, Kris pondered its prospects, mentioning the possibility that the film could wind up as part of Sony Pictures Classics’ 2013 awards slate.
And so it is. The speculation ended today with Sony Classics’ announcement that they will be distributing “Foxcatcher,” with a release date set for December 20.
You may wish to adjust your Oscar predictions accordingly. Both Miller’s previous features wound up in the Best Picture race: his 2005 debut “Capote” was also a Sony Classics property, while 2011’s “Moneyball” was distributed by Sony’s larger studio, Columbia. Clearly, it’s a happy partnership, as Miller acknowledged in his official statement:
“I’ve been discussing ‘Foxcatcher’ with [SPC heads] Michael [Barker] and Tom [Bernard] since I began researching the story in 2005 and it’s always been my hope and expectation that they would distribute the film. Their passion and understanding of what ‘Foxcatcher’ could be and their ability to market unique and complex films makes SPC the ideal home for me. They were great partners on ‘Capote,’ and I’m thrilled to be back with SPC,”
The news puts the film in rather a desirable awards-season position. It has the prestigious exclusivity of a leading independent label, but with the profile and cast — Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo, Steve Carell, Vanessa Redgrave and Sienna Miller — of an A-list studio feature. Its other credentials are similarly impeccable: the prodigious Megan Ellison produced, Dan Futterman (an Oscar nominee for “Capote”) co-wrote the screenplay, while remarkable Australian cinematographer Greig Fraser (“Bright Star,” “Zero Dark Thirty”) is behind the camera.
Tatum and Ruffalo play brothers and Olympic wrestling champions Mark and Dave Schultz, whose relationship with eccentric chemical company heir John du Pont (played by Carell) ends in murder. It’s fascinating material that presents rich dramatic opportunities for all its principals — particularly Carell, cast conspicuously against type here.
Sony Classics have every reason to feel bullish at the moment, what with surprise hit “Blue Jasmine” (a surefire Best Actress vehicle for Cate Blanchett) and “Before Midnight” being the two art house stories of the summer. They now have a heavyweight Christmas prestige release to look forward to, but is this bad news for their smaller properties? For the record, the company’s recent Best Picture nominees include “An Education,” “Midnight in Paris” and “Amour” — which last year turned a late-December release to its advantage.
VERY excited about this film. Great cast. Admire Miller and Fraser’s work greatly.
Easily one of my most anticipated of the year. Even though Carell thrives as bright and goofy, there’s an underlying darkness that he can bring, and I’ve been eagerly anticipating him moving into more dramatic territory for a long time. Miller seems like a great fit to draw that kind of performance out of him.
Carell can handle drama, but underlying darkness? I’m curious to know what performances you’re thinking of. I (like the rest of humankind) adore Steve Carell and hope to be proven wrong, but I’ve never seen him as sinister.
Not necessarily sinister, though I think that’s a key he can play and will be apparent in “Foxcatcher”, but there’s certainly an underlying darkness to his role in “Little Miss Sunshine”, as well as certain aspects of Michael Scott.
Judd Apatow has mentioned that Universal shut down production on The 40-Year Old Virgin after only two days, because they thought Steve Carell looked like a serial killer in the footage, and with the brown jacket, they thought he “looked like Jeffrey Dahmer.” That may be part of the underlying darkness that you are seeing.
That “underlying darkness” is often there in Carrell’s work, it was there in “Crazy, Stupid, Love” and “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone” too.
Carell wasn’t exactly a light & bright character in The Way, Way Back, either. Casting him against type does seem to work.
I thought of “The Way Way Back” too. He wasn’t evil in the “bwahaha” sense, but there was definitely a lot of creepiness there. He’s a good actor, so I think he’ll do fine.
Maybe they could cast him in the upcoming biopic of David O. Russell.
Very glad to hear. I wasn’t even a huge fan of “Capote” or “Moneyball,” but this one sounded rewardingly strange from the beginning. Hope it turns out well for all involved.
Just noticed that SPC already has “The Past” marked for December 20. Hope they aren’t planning to push it back because of this acquisition.
I noticed that as well, and my hope is that they’re going to move “The Past” up rather than push it back.
Oscar nominee Channing Tatum… You heard it here first.
Afraid to say you’re not exactly the first! And Tatum’s been shaping up for an Oscar nomination for a while now, no?
I like Tatum a lot, but “for a while now” seems kind of a huge stretch. He only started doing great work in 2012. I’d love to see him continue on this path.
I’m guessing you didn’t see his 2006 breakout performance in A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints? He picked up a Independent Spirit nod for it, among other citations. Yes, it’s only recently that the right films have started coming his way, but he didn’t become good overnight.
Anyway, I get your point, but the idea of Tatum as an Oscar nominee isn’t as outlandish as Tye-Grr’s comment implies.
No, no, no. I was hoping they’d push it to 2014 because, well…this year was already too crowded. An ideal year is when there are just enough great films to fill out the Best Picture slate, but not so many that you’re left with several great movies getting snubbed, like in 2007.
You’re looking at it the wrong way.
How do you know 2014 won’t be crowded? For that matter, how do you know all the upcoming prestige releases that look promising are going to pan out?
Getting a Best Picture nomination loses its significance if you’re there by default. Being chosen above other worthy films is what makes it an achievement.
How is Jonah Hill the only WoWS prediction you guys have made? No Best Picture? No Thelma? No DiCaprio? No Marty? Weird. Did you guys hear something about the film?
Channing Tatum is one of the most wooden and boring actors on the planet , and he always has a perplexed look on his face ( like he doesn’t know how to act in a scene ) . Tatum definitely needs a strong director to force him to give a credible performance. Hopefully , Bennett Miller forced him to give a good performance .
P.S. I am still smarting over Jonah Hill getting an undeserved Oscar nomination over Albert Brooks’ brilliant turn in Drive . That was one of the most laughable acting nominations in recent years .