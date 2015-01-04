Sorry the National Society of Film Critics doesn’t fit inside your box

En route to Palm Springs yesterday afternoon, I saw the news that the National Society of Film Critics had gone against the flow, where most would have expected a “Boyhood” win, and named Jean-Luc Godard's “Goodbye to Language” the year's best film. What I wasn't fully aware of until this morning was the wave of displeasure it apparently spurred.
First, some thoughts on the organization's history. They often settle on something perfectly reasonable if not inspired, and sometimes that falls outside the sphere of major Best Picture contenders. “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Amour,” “Melancholia,” “Waltz with Bashir,” “Pan's Labyrinth,” “American Splendor,” “Mulholland Drive,” “Yi Yi: A One and a Two” – that's just a brief, selective history. And I'm forever in love with their “Out of Sight” choice in 1998.
Only five films have won all three major critics group awards (NSFC, LAFCA and NYFCC): “The Social Network,” “The Hurt Locker,” “L.A. Confidential,” “Schindler's List” and “Goodfellas.” Maybe there's some annoyance that “Boyhood” didn't join that club this year, and apparently it would have had it not been for a silly rule stipulating that proxy votes don't count in the final round of voting (a vote should be a vote and this is a national organization, so what absurdity). That's a fair thing to criticize.
However…
I a?so think Goodbye to Language as Best Film is about as stupid & self-congratulatory a choice NSFC could make. But hooray for jerking off!
– David Poland (@DavidPoland) January 3, 2015
Here's the thing. “Goodbye to Language” is a pretty critically acclaimed film. Not only is it solidly among the best of the year on Mr. Poland's own collective of top 10 lists, but it came in at #2 on Sight and Sound's annual list of the year's best. So it seems to me fair enough that if they weren't going to pick “Boyhood,” and they weren't going to breathe wind into the sails of some other awards season staple, “Goodbye to Language” is as good a choice as there is. It's not some completely esoteric, WTF choice.
Just when you thought the National Society of Film Critics couldn”t make themselves more irrelevant…
– Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 4, 2015
What does that mean, “irrelevant?” To whom or what should they be “relevant?” Would an anointed Oscar contender have been more palatable?
@kristapley Oh, the passive aggression – no one said it had to be an Oscar player. Just saying don”t be so snobbish and elitist, that”s all.
– Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 4, 2015
Who's being elitist here?
@Breznican There”s a middle ground between usual and unusual. This is off in Botswana. Godard could fart and they”d give it a prize.
– Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) January 4, 2015
Except that last part, at least given the empirical data, is not exactly true: We'd like to congratulate Godard on his first-ever National Society of Film Critics award for Best Film. In the organization's 50-year history, he's made a lot of films (and farted a lot of times), but never won this prize until yesterday. (“Every Man for Himself” came in third place in 1980 and “Week End” came in second place in 1968. Those farts weren't apparently strong enough.) He's also never won a Best Film prize from the New York Film Critics Circle or the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, by the way.
And re: “Botswana,” see above. This is a critically acclaimed film that has already won hardware. Moreover, the win is actually perfectly in keeping with the NSFC's identity to anyone who pays close enough attention to this stuff. This fellow, who some of you may know, gets it:
ADIEU AU LANGAGE may be the most National Society of Film Critics choice in the history of the National Society of Film Critics. Love them.
– Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) January 3, 2015
I was going to troll through Twitter and dig up further examples but these were the first ones that popped up and I could pretty much guess at what the rest would be. I have no dog in this hunt. I haven't actually seen “Goodbye to Language,” but I have been enthusiastically planning to catch the film next week ahead of its one-week engagement at Santa Monica's Aero Theatre. Even more so now. But more importantly, in that quick glance through Twitter, it was heartening to see the amount of people who were seeking the film out, looking into where and when it was playing.
Isn't that supposed to be the gig?
Any day-and year-in which a movie by Godard once again provokes such gusts of indignation is a good one.
– Richard Brody (@tnyfrontrow) January 4, 2015
Very well presented and reasoned.
What an absolutely ridiculous thing to be upset about. First of all, it’s the NSFC, so this is not even the tiniest bit surprising. Second, even if it had been a totally out-of-left-field choice from a more conservative group, who really cares? Third, HOLY CRAP THIS IS A MINDBOGGLINGLY STUPID THING TO BE UPSET ABOUT.
Anyone who complains about this result has officially lost the right to whine about the Oscars (or any voting body, for that matter) being predictable.
Kris, I believe Schindler’s List also won the Big Three.
Thought I had it in there. Thanks.
L.A. Confidential also took all 3.
Great article. Nothing else but that.
It’s a close contest, but I think Scott Weinberg comes off as the biggest jackass here. He’s assembled that unique combination of narrow-minded, wrong, and arrogant usually reserved for right-wing politicians.
Feinberg, not Weinberg.
Oops. Weinberg good, Feinberg bad. Apologies.
Talk about a non sequitur…
Non-sequitur? Not entirely. There tends to be a pretty strong anti-intellectual strain on that side of public debate, one that is most often concerned with social and scientific issues, but sometimes finds its way into movie discussions as well: specifically, critics are said to be “out of touch” with good old Real American heartland folks when their favorites diverge from box office charts. This sort of argument has made an appearance in comments underneath nearly every regional Ten Best list I’ve browsed this season.
And I know nothing of Mr. Feinberg’s politics, but his tweets bear more than a faint whiff of the attitude I’m referring to. Of course there are plenty of thoughtful exceptions among conservative film lovers. But the matter isn’t irrelevant here. One’s basic worldview can inform and shape his/her approach to just about anything – now, seemingly, more than ever.
Re: Feinberg – Botswana is a beautiful country and one of the most tourist friendly destinations in sub-Saharan Africa. I’d argue something like IDA is the Botswana of 2014’s films – exotic but approachable.
Thank you, that caught me off-guard, too. What a way to come off both xenophobic and high-brow cinephobic in one fell swoop.
I was about to say: I’d be happy to be likened to Botswana!
Scott must have been lost on his way to nearby Angola or Zimbabwe? I’ll take Botswana any day.
Feinberg had problems with political issue of Jean-Luc Godard.
I wouldn’t read that much into it.
This is embarrassing. These guys are pretty much treating art as a competitive sport. Nothing wrong with saying you’ve got a favorite team, but don’t go to someone’s yugular when your team loses.
They’re crossing the line between cinephiles and movie hooligans. And they’re getting paid for this, no less.
I have no issue with their pick. And, when a group has had eclectic choices like YI YI and WALTZ WITH BASHIR (both fine films by the way), NONE of these Oscar “insiders” should be shocked.
I DO have an issue with their lame you have to be in the room to vote in later rounds rule. THAT is asinine in this day and age and worthy of all the derision the internets can bring to them.
Throwing out proxy votes after the first round makes sense because a debate takes place that absent voters are not witness to. So while some may be reasoned as to why you should vote for so and so in round 2 or 3, proxies are a stubborn element.
I think you both have a fair point — the real issue is that proxy votes shouldn’t be necessary, as voters who aren’t physically in the room should be able to participate remotely in the live voting and ensuing debate, via Skype or similar means. In a national group, to deny a large portion of your membership a say in the outcome simply because they are unable to fly to New York for a single afternoon’s work (on the weekend after the holidays, no less!) is perverse.
Still, anyone who complains about Goodbye to Language winning because it’s too highbrow/elitist a choice is revealing a lot more about their own limitations than the NSFC’s. The film’s a blast.
Bravo, Kris! I hope this award and all the attention helps the film get played in more screens around the world, if not at least in the USA. I saw it in a festival screening in the fall and I was completely blown away by it. There were some walkouts at my screening, as well as some people leaving that definitely did NOT get it OR like it at all. But, there were just as many other people that were completely mesmerized by Godard’s brilliant, unique, and bizarre masterpiece. I was definitely one of those latter people, and I think this is one of his best films in a LONG time.
I think it is so absurd reading tweets from critics and Oscar bloggers getting up an arms that a film by an honorary Oscar winning filmmaker could or should be rewarded by such a well-known critic’s association. I think we should be championing that their choice was so unexpected (minus the contentious proxy voting kerfuffle, which I agree is pretty ridiculous,) rather than branding the choice purposefully meaningless.
Goodbye to Language is one of my favorite films of the year and I honestly would not have expected it to win anything else after the Jury Prize at Cannes, so hurray for Godard receiving that recognition at his age. I doubt he even has any idea that any of this is even happening, but if he does then he surely does not give a single fuck what anyone thinks about his film, as has always been his way.
I think I feel the same way about the NSFC’s “Yi Yi” best picture choice as Kris does about its “Out of Sight” pick. It really does seem strange to complain about non-typical best-of-year lists when there is so much out there to watch from around the world every year.
“he’s made a lot of films (and farted a lot of times), but never won this prize until yesterday”
this sentence is amazing. thank you for writing this. puzzlement/surprise at the choice is understandable; but outrage? it’s as if certain Oscar watchers take this type of result as a sort of personal attack against them… which, given the rampant narcissism some of these guys display, i guess shouldn’t be all that surprising.
Kris I believe “L.A. Confidential” also won the big three in 1997! Such a great film, by the way.
Could have sworn NYFCC went another way but nope, you’re right.
I was in Cannes this year and two movies launched instant reaction during their screening : It follows and Goodbye to Language. The amazing silence during the screening of David Robert Mitchell’s great piece of horror followed by a general sense of fear when someone opened the door of the theater was mesmerizing. The applause during Godard’s play with 3D was also a great moment.
This kind of reactions may not be linked to the overall quality of a film but still it’s a great moment to witness and be a part of.
Negative reactions to Godard’s film are understandable, but such insulting (probably funny in their books) remarks from professionnals is beyond me. Say how much you dislike it in a review, or dismiss them amongs friends, why not. But a twitter account is a public thing. Scott Feinberg writing, probably as proud of himself as you imagine a farter to be of his magnificent product things like ‘ This is off in Botswana. Godard could fart and they’d give it a prize.’ is really stupid.
The word is harsh but the comment is worse. He can disagree obviously, that’s not the point. It’s about how you say you disagree. Aren’t these people supposed to be men who know how to write and use words properly ?
As for David Poland, wow, nice, smart, educated and so forth.
And without Botswana, no Jamie Uys’ The Gods Must Be Crazy by the way. I am thirsty all of a sudden…
Botswana is awesome, and that movie is awesome.
I think this goes back to what I was saying in Drew’s ‘brass teapot’ discussion yesterday: every critic has to decide for themselves what their job is. The problem is, often they make this choice without realising there is a choice, and then assume everyone else is doing the same job they are.
If you think the job is “tell the Oscars voters what to vote for”, then voting for Godard is indeed ‘irrelevent’ and ‘jerking off’ – no matter how good the film is, there’s no way it’s going to win an Oscar, so any such vote is pointless, and a dereliction of the critics’ job as critics.
If you think the job is “identifying great art”, on the other hand, then the Oscars race is irrelevent, and ‘Boyhood’ and ‘Goodbye to Language’ should absolutely be in competition against one another.
And if you think the job is “getting people to watch good films they wouldn’t watch otherwise”, then voting for Godard is great, and voting for something like Boyhood is irrelevent jerking off – after all, one more vote for Boyhood won’t suddenly tell viewers about it!
Personally, I tend toward the third view. So I have no interest in the endless chain of “north-central ohio critics vote for such-and-such”, “south-west-nornorcentral ohio critics vote in exactly the same way”, “critics who live in second-storey apartments in the third latitudinal quintile of east wyoming vote very slightly differently” etc stories – to me it’s just noise, because it doesn’t do anything to advance what I instinctively think these critics should be doing: pointing out things for me to watch that I HAVEN’T already decided to watch or not watch.
BUT: if someone thinks that the role of critics is to form the narrative of the Oscars (and other awards the general public has heard of), then these awards are absolutely critical (no pun intended), because the PR campaigns need a daily drip of news to keep their films in the spotlight.
So it comes down to what the point of it all is. And there the problem is that when you ask “isn’t that what the gig’s supposed to be?” – well, there probably isn’t, deep down, any real consensus on what the gig is ‘supposed’ to be!
Kris, you hit the nail on the head. This win came as NO surprise to anybody who knows the NSFC. Now if the NYFCC gave the win to Goodbye to Language I’d be scratching my head, not because I don’t think it deserves the win (haven’t seen it yet) but because the NYFCC wouldn’t normally pick a movie like this. People like Feinberg and Poland believe that each body of critics groups must service the Oscar season and it’s disheartening to see people so easily agitated over a pick that didn’t follow their own.
appreciate your comments (and yours alone) but the rule about proxy votes dropping out after the first ballot is the only way the process works. no one knows going in how the balloting is going to go, and to have a bloc of 25 or so immutable votes would stop the process cold.
There are video conference systems. There are ways around it. When only 15 of your much larger group are the only ones in the room, the result isn’t truly indicative of overall sentiment and there’s a problem.
I think it would be challenging to have 40 members on skype for 5-6 hours. That can’t be a pleasant experience. Where all you are doing are writing ballot after ballot and waiting for some person to count it.
For groups that don’t do nominations and only one direct round of voting, it is much better that it be done in person.
And thank god for just 15 people voting. That’s the only way we would ever get choices like Goodbye To Language, Melancholia, Inside Llewyn Davis, Yi Yi, Mulholland Drive, Waltz With Bashir etc.
I think the process is perfectly fine and doesn’t need to be fixed. It would need to be fixed if there were horrible middling winners. But that is clearly not the case.
Bravo NSFC!
To anyone thinking that Goodbye To Language is some kind of snuff choice lets take a loot at it for a moment
Cannes – Jury Prize
Sigh and Sound Critics Poll – No. 2 Best Film of the year
Cahiers Du Cinema Poll – No. 2 Best Film Of The year
Film Comment Critics Poll – No. 2 Best Film Of The Year
Village Voice Critics Poll – No. 5 Best Film Of The Year, No. 3 Best Director Of The Year
Besides this such notable critics declared it the best film of the year – Scott Foundas, J Hoberman, Amy Taubin, etc. and countless put it in their Top 10.
Cinema isn’t limited to the middling films that form the Oscar pool year after year, it is really wide and can include as much originality and daring as you could want from your movies.
And just to reiterate who we are having this discussion about, it is goddamn JGL, not some second rate hack director. Cinema as we know today is indebted to that man. What in the world could be wrong about calling his latest film the best film of the year!
Scott Feinberg — master of butthurt reverse snobbery.
If Dave Poland blasts you, you’re doing something right.
You know who don’t give a damn about this award? Godard itself! He didn’t showing up in Cannes why would he care about it?
B*tchy Oscar bloggers are at it again. Do you guys arm wrestle when you convene at Sundance or Toronto???