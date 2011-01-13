Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark delays opening for the fifth time

For the fifth time, the opening of the Broadway musical, “Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark” has been delayed.

In December, the show announced the opening would move from Jan. 11 to Feb. 7. Now, producers said “Spider-Man” will officially open now March 15. The delay is “to allow for more time to fine-tune aspects of the show, including the new ending,” according to a statement attributed to lead producers Michael Cohl and Jeremiah J. Harris.

When the fourth delay was announced in December, a rep for the show said U2″s Bono and The Edge, who wrote the music for the show, would come to New York in January and actively work on the revamping of the show, which remains in previews.

Additionally, Deadline is reporting that frequent U2 producer Steve Lillywhite has also been recruited to help shore up the $65 million production and work with the cast on the songs.

The Julie Taymor-directed show, which is playing at the Foxwoods Theater on 42st Street, has also been plagued by a number of injuries among the cast. One of the female leads, Natalie Mendoza, who played Arachne, quit the show on Dec. 30 after suffering a concussion during the first preview in last November/