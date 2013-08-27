‘Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark’ ticket sales dip to record low

#Spiderman
and 08.27.13 5 years ago

(CBR)

Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark grossed a record-low $966,952 in ticket sales last week, the first time since performances began in November 2010 that the musical – at $75 million, the most expensive in Broadway history – dipped below $1 million for a standard eight-performance week.

Although The New York Times notes that sales have been softening since last year, a spokesman for the production attributed the drop to “fallout” from the serious injury suffered Aug. 15 by dancer Daniel Curry, whose leg was pinned by an automated trap door during a performance. That night”s show was canceled and Curry was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he remains.

“When a show like Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark suffers a very public trauma, as it did the previous week, we expect there to be some fallout at the box office,” production spokesman Rick Miramontez said in a statement. “To be honest, we are less concerned with ticket sales at the moment and more concerned with the recovery of Daniel Curry, but Spider-Man remains one of the highest-grossing shows on Broadway, and we expect this dip to be little more than a temporary reaction to the media coverage.”

As the newspaper points out, the record low is particularly noteworthy because producers have long pointed to the box office as evidence that Spider-Man has rebounded from the early production problems and scathing reviews that led to the March 2011 firing of co-creator and original director Julie Taymor and sweeping overhaul of the musical. But on a more practical level, it also means the elaborate show didn”t even cover its weekly running expenses): Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark costs a reported $1.2 million to produce each week.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spiderman
TAGSBroadwayDaniel CurrySPIDERMANSpiderMan Turn Off The Dark

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP