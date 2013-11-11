Spidey assists the NYFD in new ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2′ images

(CBR) Action-figure fans might be used to seeing Spider-Man in all manner of get-ups, but movie audiences aren”t. So, this new image of the wall-crawler wearing a firefighter”s helmet might seem a little out of place, but we”ll assume it makes sense within the context of Marc Webb”s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”.

The above photo as well as the following two come from The Times of India (via TheWrap). As you can see, they also had another shot of Jamie Foxx”s Electro, and Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone as Peter Park and Gwen Stacy.

The new images come just a week or so after Webb announced – in Elvish – that the first trailer for the film will debut in front of “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”. The film finds Peter trying to making things work with Gwen while also slinging around New York City and facing off against enemies like Electro and the Rhino (Paul Giamatti). The film opens on May 2, 2014.