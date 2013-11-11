Spidey assists the NYFD in new ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2′ images

#Jamie Foxx #Spiderman #Emma Stone #Marvel
and 11.11.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Action-figure fans might be used to seeing Spider-Man in all manner of get-ups, but movie audiences aren”t. So, this new image of the wall-crawler wearing a firefighter”s helmet might seem a little out of place, but we”ll assume it makes sense within the context of Marc Webb”s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2”.

The above photo as well as the following two come from The Times of India (via TheWrap). As you can see, they also had another shot of Jamie Foxx”s Electro, and Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone as Peter Park and Gwen Stacy.

The new images come just a week or so after Webb announced – in Elvish – that the first trailer for the film will debut in front of “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”. The film finds Peter trying to making things work with Gwen while also slinging around New York City and facing off against enemies like Electro and the Rhino (Paul Giamatti). The film opens on May 2, 2014.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jamie Foxx#Spiderman#Emma Stone#Marvel
TAGSANDREW GARFIELDemma stoneJamie FoxxMARC WEBBMarvelSONYSPIDERMANThe Amazing SpiderMan 2

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP