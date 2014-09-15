Spike TV to air tribute to “Cops” crew member killed during filming

The special, airing Saturday, will pay tribute to Bryce Dion, a longtime audio technician with the show.

Jimmy Kimmel and Carson Daly sell ABC a comedy loosely based on Daly”s life

Daly, who once was Kimmel's 18-year-old intern at a Palm Springs radio station, is producing with Kimmel writing the project, about a popular VJ who “loses it all and is forced to move back in with his parents and take a job as host of a local radio 'morning zoo.””

Listen to Mindy Kaling talk to Howard Stern about her dating past

“The Mindy Project” honcho spent this morning talking about juggling her sitcom jobs, her brief stint writing for “SNL,” and her past romances. PLUS: Shonda Rhimes” “Mindy Project” role revealed, and Kaling says she “misspoke” about abortion being too serious for sitcoms.

Click Read Full Post For More

See how Gunther from “Friends” looks like today

James Michael Tyler, who famously played the Central Perk boss, says of visiting a recreation of the set: “This is the first time I”ve bleached my hair since the show ended. I had to bleach it every week for 10 years, and that was one of my least favorite things to do, but I thought, it”s the 20th anniversary, and if they”re going to honor it in this way, I can honor it by bleaching my head again. Although it was weird. Really weird.”

Padma Lakshmi calls “Top Chef” Boston Teamster picketers “a blip”

“There”s really nothing to say,” the “Top Chef” host said recently. “I”ve been doing ‘Top Chef” for, gosh, 11 seasons, and there have been great days and bad days and there have been many gratifying days. It was a blip.”

Syfy”s “Z Nation” ratings don”t even compare to “The Walking Dead”s” numbers

The Syfy zombie drama premiered Friday to 1.6 million.

Watch Tim Tebow”s “GMA” debut

The NFL QB-turned-“Good Morning America” contributor presented a story about a 10-year-old boy who survived a near-death experience.

Read a recap of “The Simpsons” at the Hollywood Bowl

The special stage performance was attended by the Simpson family and Mr. Burns.

ESPN”s “30 for 30” announces a new slate of films

“The U Part 2,” “The Great Trade Robbery” and “Playing for the Mob” will be among this fall”s new sports-themed films.