‘Spring Breakers’ getting a ‘remix’ says Harmony Korine

A movie “remix”? Leave it to Harmony Korine.
In a recent interview with the LA Times, the “Spring Breakers” writer/director told the newspaper he’s planning a “chopped and screwed” version of the indie hit starring Selena Gomez, which he claimed to be working on with a number of unnamed “different people.”
“I had this idea,” said Korine. “With music remixes sometimes, when certain producers take a song and chop them up and deconstruct them – why not try that with a feature film? Using all different footage, making the same film all over again.”
While Korine seemed relatively certain of the remix’s eventual release to the public, he was less clear on the mode of distribution.
“Let”s just say for right now there”ll be a whole alternate film at some point,” he said. “Maybe on the DVD, maybe on iTunes.” (Note: The press materials for the forthcoming DVD do not include any mention of a “remix,” according to the Times.)
Korine’s description of the alternate version as “the first chopped and screwed movie” refers to a remixing technique in hip-hop music in which the tempo is slowed down considerably and “chopped-up” with record scratches and other such additions to replicate the effects of ingesting a popular codeine-laced drink known as “sizzurp” or “purple drank.”
“The film has been sizzurped!” Korine added. “The ghost of DJ Screw [late founder of the ‘chopped and screwed’ movement] came back and edited the film. It”s going to be an interesting experiment.”
“Spring Breakers” hits DVD on July 9.
Are you interested in seeing a “remix” version of “Spring Breakers”? Sound off in the comments.
yeah! this would be absolutely amazing ! I vote for Dj Screw. all times! from the smoke/
yes! this would be absolutely amazing! i vote for Dj Screw at all times! from the Dj smokey/
Well, hopefully this remix will make the film more watchable. This should have been a thoroughly enjoyable film, what with the cast of babes and James Franco. But between the endless montage’s and scenes and shots repeated over and over, I wanted to yell at the screen, “Get on with the movie already!” There has to be a decent movie in there somewhere.
DJ Screw… screwed himself. What a genius to have named himself that in advance! Did he really take a song and slow it down and add sound FX? He did. Wow, too bad Holland Dozier Holland are already broken up, he could have helped them with their careers! Did he really take codiene mized with whatever and kill himself with it? Brilliant! If only it was more than just a fad in hip-hop, it could help reduce our prison population if people would just follow his awesome example! Glad to know that Harmony loves and glorifies that as much as he does!