Stallone says Harrison Ford in and Bruce Willis out for ‘Expendables 3’

I love how Sylvester Stallone has embraced the immediacy of the Internet over the last few years. When I was at Ain’t It Cool, he first reached out to Harry and did a series of Q&A sessions there that were fascinating because you could see how little filter he appeared to have in discussing his work.
These days, he uses Twitter to update fans on his films as he moves through development, announcing things like casting and even talking about things he’d like to do that aren’t set in stone yet. It really doesn’t feel like there’s a publicist orchestrating things, and I think that’s the key for any celebrity using social media. The more “official” something feels, the less interesting it is. People want to see someone like Alec Baldwin lose his shit at someone on Twitter because, more than anything else, it humanizes them. With Stallone, the charm of his social media presence is just how clear it is that he’s enjoying this latest act of his career enormously, and he is aware of how tenuous all of it can be.
At this point, Stallone seems perfectly happy revisiting his old material as many times as possible. “Creed,” the film in which Rocky trains the grandson of Apollo Creed, is yet another canny way of squeezing a little more life out of the Balboa story, and I salute Stallone for figuring that out. I’m sure he’ll keep toying with “Rambo” ideas just in case there’s a great one. And, of course, he has become the driving force behind “The Expendables,” a pre-fab franchise if I’ve ever seen one.
The big idea remains “get as many action stars as you can in one film, playing both good guys and bad guys,” and Stallone has certainly been vocal about all the names he’s been chasing for the next film. Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Terry Crews and Mickey Rourke are all reportedly returning, and I would be shocked if Arnold Schwarzenegger didn’t turn up in some capacity. As far as new additions, Stallone has mentioned Jackie Chan, Wesley Snipes, Mel Gibson, and Clint Eastwood all as people he’d reach out to, people he’d want to add to the film if possible. He’s mentioned talking to Steven Seagal in Moscow and he’s discussed the enthusiasm from Wesley Snipes, and there was one other name he mentioned, one which apparently became true today.
“WILLIS OUT… HARRISON FORD IN !!!! GREAT NEWS !!!!! Been waiting years for this!!!!”
– Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) August 6, 2013
That’s awesome. I like the idea of Ford chewing a little scenery, hanging out in some Central American jungle with the rest of these guys, having some fun in the role. I bet it’s not going to be a major starring role, but more of a short appearance. We talked to him last week about his work in “Anchorman 2,” which really was just one day on set, and I’m curious how much bigger a role he’ll have in “The Expendables 3.”
It’s worth nothing that Stallone’s next tweet came immediately, and read:
“GREEDY AND LAZY …… A SURE FORMULA FOR CAREER FAILURE”
– Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) August 6, 2013
Seems like Stallone wasn’t content just to replace Willis, but also wanted to make it clear that the decision was made on Bruce’s end via negotiations. This is where not having a publicist run this account becomes most apparent. This might not be the most politic way to handle the Willis thing, but I find the kid-like enthusiasm of the first tweet and the passive-aggressive kick in the teeth of the second tweet to be an amazing glimpse into just how personally Stallone still takes all of this.
Patrick Hughes will be directing the film that Stallone claims “will out-raid ‘The Raid,'” which is no small order.
“The Expendables 3” is set for August 15, 2014.
So is Ford in Expendables 3 or not? The article and the headline don’t align.
Um, Stallone announced he’s in.
Huh. Cool on Harrison Ford, too bad on Willis, and I find that follow-up tweet…rude and childish. It’s undoubtedly more complicated than Willis being “greedy and lazy”. (Which I think is amusing mud for Sly to be slinging.) Sometimes things don’t work out.
I thought a sure fire road to career failure was to appear in one of these movies? Frankly, I’m totally surprised Ford would do this. He’s still an A lister who’s also enjoying new found recognition as a character actor in anything from ’42’ to ‘Anchorman 2’ .. Why he would appear in these cartoonish homages to 80’s action-porn, amidst aging action actors of dubious acting abilities, when he veered away from starring in these kinds movies during the 80’s to begin with.. escapes me..Hopefully, he’s having fun doing this stuff… Otherwise, why bother doing it when he sees more credible action flying his own helicopter around in real life..
I fully agree with you.
But, these movies never highlight the action star power they have. They need to get someone like Cameron to write a script instead of Stallone. I know, that might be unrealistic, but, that’s the direction they should be going. All I’m getting from these movies is posing from the actors, not real moments and scenes like what made them famous action stars to begin with.
The sad thing is Stallone is a pretty decent writer and dramatic actor. He chooses to do this rather than either of those things because it is easier and will earn him more money. Wait, what did he say about Willis again?
Am I the only one who thinks Stallone has NO credibility when making these semi casting announcements from his twitter regarding the Expendables series. He has done this on each movie when he has announced several names to appear in the movie and little or none of them actually appear. He’s announced Nic Cage for this movie and the second one only for Cage to come out and announce that he hasn’t even been approached twice. He said Sandra Bullock would play an FBI agent in the first one. He announces people like Mel Gibson, Milla Jovovich, Jackie Chan and Wesley Snipes are appearing in the film and you hear nothing from them and now Ford. Until Ford shows up on screen I don’t believe it. People have been reporting for months that Cage was going to play a role in it until Cage finally said that he had nothing to do with the movie.
Now he is taking a shot at Bruce Willis on his twitter for not being in the third (“Lazy and Greedy. Career Failure”.) or guys like Jean Claude Van Damme and Kurt Russell for declining to be in these movies in the past. A lot of times Sly comes off as out of touch and petty who throws out half truths or complete BS just so he can get media attention and everyone reports it as gospel
Looks like Stallone finally got the Bruce Willis that Kevin Smith complained about.
And those Q&As on AICN with Sly are still probably the greatest thing that site has ever done.
Willis was going to do one but, of course, bottled out.
Count me in as another who really enjoys Stallone’s enthusiasm. So nice to see.
If Sly is talking about Bruce he’s not really making any sense. They are old friends from the Planet Hollywood days and I most of all see the tweet as a friendly stab.
Because Bruce Willis’ career sure isn’t a failure these days. He’s had three new films out this year and two of them went straight to no. 1 at the box office.
I would say that’s pretty fine for a guy like him.