Getty Image

Over the weekend, Bill Maher does what he sometimes does: He said something that enrages absolutely everyone. In a blog post, the Real Time with Bill Maher host decided that it was a good idea to trash the legacy of comics legend Stan Lee only a few days after his death. Now the Marvel king’s team has responded, and they’re even unhappier with him than were Lee’s untold fans.

In Maher’s post, the political commentator started by saying Lee’s legacy was that he “inspired million to, I don’t know, watch a movie, I guess.” He then essentially said any adults who read comics suffer from arrested development, that they should be reading “big-boy books without the pictures.” He concluded with the words, “I don’t think it’s a huge stretch to suggest that Donald Trump could only get elected in a country that thinks comic books are important.”

The internet, of course, did not appreciate Maher’s comments, especially so shortly after Lee’s death, at 95, last Monday. Lee’s team at POW! Entertainment posted an open letter on their website, where they defended their late leader from his claims that he helped dumb down the public. Indeed, they argued that he inspired them to read and think and empathize if anything.