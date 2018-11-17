HBO

Bill Maher, America’s very own Piers Morgan, offended a large chunk of the public on Saturday. What did he do this time? He insulted comic book readers mere days after the passing of Stan Lee, the Marvel god and co-creator of any number of superhero icons.

It was Lee’s death that prompted the comments, which didn’t appear on Twitter or on his show but on the Real Time with Bill Maher blog, which is still a thing in 2018. In a post entitled “Adulting,” he wrote, “The guy who created Spider-Man and the Hulk has died, and America is in mourning. Deep, deep mourning for a man who inspired millions to, I don’t know, watch a movie, I guess.”

The political commentator, who regularly draws the ire of both the left and the right on a show that has remained on HBO for 16 seasons, went further, using the death of a prolific innovator to rail against what he saw as the infantilization of society: