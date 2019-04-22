Marvel Studios

Despite some initial confusion (thanks to conflicting statements provided by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige), it looks like Avengers: Endgame will include the late Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee‘s final film cameo. Even so, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly promoting the superhero studio’s latest tentpole, Feige revealed that they were putting together a special treat for its eventual home release: a massive behind-the-scenes video featuring all of Lee’s MCU cameos.

“We’ve put a video together,” he told EW. “We’ve never done this before, a behind-the-scenes of every cameo. All the B-roll that was shot and his stand-ups there. His passing was very emotional for all of us, but it suddenly all came back to me just when I watched it.”

This footage will include all of the recognizable — if not legendary — appearances by Lee in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from his case of mistaken identity in 2008’s Iron Man to the internet-friendly “Tony Stank” joke in Captain America: Civil War. As Feige notes, it will also include things that most audiences outside of Marvel haven’t seen, like his original spot in The Avengers from a cut scene with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) at an outdoor cafe.

Hopefully, it will also include all of his unused jokes, like the ones seen in the home release extras for Ant-Man and the Wasp.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)