Marvel Is Putting Together A Behind-The-Scenes Video Highlighting All Of Stan Lee’s MCU Cameos

News & Culture Writer
04.22.19

Marvel Studios

Despite some initial confusion (thanks to conflicting statements provided by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige), it looks like Avengers: Endgame will include the late Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee‘s final film cameo. Even so, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly promoting the superhero studio’s latest tentpole, Feige revealed that they were putting together a special treat for its eventual home release: a massive behind-the-scenes video featuring all of Lee’s MCU cameos.

“We’ve put a video together,” he told EW. “We’ve never done this before, a behind-the-scenes of every cameo. All the B-roll that was shot and his stand-ups there. His passing was very emotional for all of us, but it suddenly all came back to me just when I watched it.”

This footage will include all of the recognizable — if not legendary — appearances by Lee in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from his case of mistaken identity in 2008’s Iron Man to the internet-friendly “Tony Stank” joke in Captain America: Civil War. As Feige notes, it will also include things that most audiences outside of Marvel haven’t seen, like his original spot in The Avengers from a cut scene with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) at an outdoor cafe.

Hopefully, it will also include all of his unused jokes, like the ones seen in the home release extras for Ant-Man and the Wasp.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stan Lee#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERS ENDGAMECameosKEVIN FEIGEMarvelStan Lee

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.22.19 7 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.19.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 1 week ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP