‘Star Trek’ at the Oscars

J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek Into Darkness” has arrived. From here the film goes out into the unforgiving summer and we’ll just have to see where it stands fiscally on the other side of things. But I imagine at the very least its various craft achievements will be in the awards discussion at the end of the year.
So with that in mind, how has a franchise that spans 12 films over 34 years fared at the Academy Awards all this time? It seemed like something worth digging into for our purposes here and with the new film on screens, so let’s take a look…
“Star Trek: The Motion Picture” (1979)
When Robert Wise first ushered the story to the big screen in 1979, It wasn’t hugely admired by hardcore Trekkies or, indeed, most critics. But Jerry Goldsmith’s iconic score (which would later be used as the theme for television’s “The Next Generation”) picked up a nomination, as did the film’s art direction and visual effects.
“Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” (1986)
Two films went by before “Star Trek” was finally represented at the Oscars again, and this time it was a respectable quartet of citations (the most of any film until J.J. Abrams’s reboot tied the mark). Donald Peterman’s cinematography was recognized, as was Leonard Rosenman’s score. The sound effects and sound mixing were chalked up as well.
“Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country” (1991)
With the scars of “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” somewhat healed, the franchise brought the original series storyline to a close on celluloid with “The Undiscovered Country.” The film picked up a pair of Oscar nominations, for Best Makeup and Best Sound Effects Editing.
“Star Trek: First Contact” (1996)
Pretty much all of the “Next Generation” films missed the mark and seemed like little more than extensions of the TV show each time out. And only one managed to get any recognition from the Academy: “First Contact.” The film was nominated for Best Makeup
“Star Trek” (2009)
The era of J.J. Abrams brought a lot of awards season promise for the franchise. Indeed, there was plenty of talk in 2009 that the newly expanded Best Picture category could be a boon for films like “Star Trek.” The film picked up PGA and WGA nominations but, alas, a Best Picture Oscar nod wasn’t in the cards. Nevertheless, it did land four nominations, for Best Makeup, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects. Most notably, it marked the first Oscar win for a “Star Trek” film, taking the trophy for Best Makeup.
How will the latest “Star Trek” installment fare? Time will tell, but I think it’s fair to consider the same quartet the last film landed to be possible. And like the first film, the art direction and cinematography are top notch, but in all likelihood those branches will stick with less overt genre work (like usual). I imagine Benedict Cumberbatch will have his champions, but all of that will just be fuel for peripheral pushes in “August: Osage County,” “The Fifth Estate” and “Twelve Years a Slave.”
Giacchino was robbed blind of an Oscar nomination in 2009. Robbed. Blind.
His score for STID will mostly not be eligible because of the re-use of many of themes from the earlier film.
But his Star Trek scores are really spectacular. They bring back memories of the great Mr. Williams in his hey-day.
Robbed blind? He won an Oscar that year. Not for Star Trek, I know, but he still won for IMO one of his best scores, so it’s kind of hard to say that someone who won an Oscar in the year in question was “robbed blind” of anything….
Kris: Regarding STID’s Oscar chances, I tend to think that the cinematographers tend to vote for overt genre work quite often. In the past five years alone, they’ve nominated a Batman movie, a Harry Potter movie and a Bond movie as well as the very generic Avatar, Inception, True Grit and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. I don’t think STID should be considered vulnerable in terms of its genre – just, maybe, in terms of the strength of the competition.
Red_Wine: I agree that Giacchino’s Star Trek work was terrific, but let’s not forget that he won the Oscar that year for Up. It was like the robbers robbing him with one hand and then paying him back with the other!
Fair point. I mostly had design categories in mind.
“Avatar” generic? Wha? All of those films you listed had very distinctive visual elements that helped them stand out in the Cinematography field. “Star Trek” doesn’t really, beyond the lens flares. And great CGI.
Yes, all these films had excellent cinematography – but they are also, to my mind, examples of overt genre filmmaking.
Much as I think Cumberbatch saved his face and arguably saved the film (despite the fact that he’s actually not in this movie that much) for turning in memorable performance as his character is so poorly written and being shot, I really don’t see anything awards worthy in this movie. Its cinematography is IMHO particularly bad; its score is way OTT and the editing is too jammed so leaving no room for breathing at some character moments. STID is just a fun summer popcorn movie; I’m afraid no Oscars for it.
BTW, it’s not to say that other cast members did bad jobs; all of them more than deliver, it’s the writers who didn’t.
Visual Effects, Sound Effects, Sound seem like strong contenders. Score and Art Direction were particularly strong, so they could get notice. A fast-moving spectacle can get nommed for Editing. This isn’t an alien-based picture, so Make-up isn’t a contender. One thing that definitely won’t happen, but should be considered… Chris Pine actually gave a terrific performance, but…
Makeup is absolutely a contender. I suggest taking another look. Lots of great work throughout.
This series has won an Oscar for Eric Bana’s Romulan, and been nominated for Chris Plummer’s eye-patched/pony-tailed Klingon and Alice Krige’s sexy/creepy Borg Queen. In this movie, we had one Klingon who was not terribly memorable, some aliens in white face paint at the beginning, one or two aliens in the background, and two sex-kittens (literally) in Kirk’s bed. Given that this is the one category which still only gets 3 nominations, I do not see it being a contender. But I’ve been wrong before.