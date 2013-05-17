Tell us what you thought of ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’

It’s here. Was the mystery box worth it? You tell us. Yes, J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek Into Darkness” is finally in theaters and I imagine many of you have either seen it already or will be making it out to see it this weekend. We’ve covered it about as much as we can. Drew’s review was favorable. We charted the best and worst of the franchise to date. There are plenty of interviews to chew on at the site. (And stay tuned this weekend for some discussion on “Star Trek” at the Oscars.) But now it’s your turn to tell us what you thought. Dug it? Didn’t? Give us your take in the comments section, and as always, feel free to boldly vote in our poll below.