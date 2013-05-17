Tell us what you thought of ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’

It’s here. Was the mystery box worth it? You tell us. Yes, J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek Into Darkness” is finally in theaters and I imagine many of you have either seen it already or will be making it out to see it this weekend. We’ve covered it about as much as we can. Drew’s review was favorable. We charted the best and worst of the franchise to date. There are plenty of interviews to chew on at the site. (And stay tuned this weekend for some discussion on “Star Trek” at the Oscars.) But now it’s your turn to tell us what you thought. Dug it? Didn’t? Give us your take in the comments section, and as always, feel free to boldly vote in our poll below.
I am the furthest thing from a Trekkie, and I thought this movie was one heck of a ride. Benedict Cumberbatch was awesome!!!
Cumberbatch is beyond brilliant. I will take him over Leo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Jeremy Renner, and Tom Hardy any day. Benedict is definitely the future for the young A-list movie stars, and I see an Oscar in his future. He was the best thing about this average movie. The previous Star Trek was much better.
I also have little interest in Star Trek and while I loved the 2009 version, I thought this was a huge step down and just a bad film overall. The villain reveal had no effect on me at all since the 2009 film is the only thing Star Trek I have ever seen.
I thought that it was nothing less than spectacular. A perfectly paced film: It’s breathless, yet still filled with deep feeling and emotion. If this is what Abrams is going to bring to the Star Wars universe, we are in store for something truly special. This deserves to be a $400 million dollars blockbuster. Quinto steals the show.
I was indifferent towards it. Which is disappointing. I liked all of the actors and it had a couple good action scenes, but…man…that script was stupid…for example(SPOILERS obviously):
We never learned anything about Khan. any background on Khan was provided by Nimoy to Quinto (it’s too confusing to call them both Spock) off screen! The Nimoy scene ends and then later, Quinto accuses Khan of being a genocidal maniac. comes out of nowhere! it was an odd way of explaining why Khan is evil.
Also, you CANNOT yell “KHAAAAAAAAN!” in a movie in a sad scene. Yelling “KHAAAAAAN!” will never not be funny.
oops. typo in the last paragraph. remove “in a movie”
It’s fun, but just like Iron Man 3, the villains are problematic. I’m not sure why they even bothered with the divergent timeline if they were just going to tell the same story beats of a superior film. Btw, Weller tried his best, but talk being saddled with an underwritten character.
The ending was possibly the thing that annoyed me the most. They completely undercut their most affecting moment with standard “Lindelof magic”. Which has ramifications that I’m sure will never be touched on again.
JJ Abrams sure knows how to make a spectacular blockbuster. Star Wars is in very good hands. Cumberbatch was fantastic. I do hope Star Trek 3 gives us something truly original and not just retreading parts of old stories though.
About to touch on some SPOILERS and get all nerdy with a “what I would have done.”
Star Trek ’09 put so much care into preserving everything trekkies and trekkers hold dear from the previous timeline, so much so that they even cast Quinto, a Nimoy doppelganger, to play Spock. You think they could do the same thing for Khan by hiring Nestor Carbonell to play the role. He looks exactly like Ricardo Montalbán. But if they did that, we would lose the amazing screen presence that is CBatch, and i definitly don’t want to lose that. Here’s where we get into what I would have done…
I was really hoping Cumberbatch wasn’t actually Khan. I would have much preferred him to be Joachim (CBatch looks more like him than Khan), one of Khan’s henchmen, maybe taking Khan’s name to elicit fear. I was hoping the real Khan would be one of the other frozen augments, who we never see, or if we do he’s played by Nestor Carbonell. I just thought it needed that final twist at the end when things were getting all too predictable. That maybe CBatch’s (Joachim in my version) ultimate goal throughout the flick was to awaken the real Khan, again, played by Nestor. This also would have lifted the silliness of, out of alllll the augments, Khan is the one Robocop happens wakes up. Maybe during that epic fight between CBatch and Spock, Spock could have mind melded the truth that who he thought was Khan was actually Joachim, with plans to resurrect a more dangerous evil (The real Khan…. Played by Nestor Carbonell or who we never get a chance to see).
But I still liked the movie a lot. I just have issues with CBatch not looking anything like Khan. If this was a reboot I wouldn’t care, but since the writers took so much care to preserve the canon in the first film, I have to care.
I think I’d give it an A-
Not to get all “I know how to write a script better than actual screenwriters” but that thing was fucking shithouse. I really liked the reboot Star Trek, which was a surprise to me as I’d never seen Star Trek before and wen’t in dubious. The platform was laid well and they took a giant crap on it. Devin Faraci’s negative review is pretty spot on in my opinion.
I pretty much agree with everything Devin says and I still like the movie better than most others in the franchise. *shrug*
I liked it. I’ve never seen any of the Star Trek films besides the 2009 one, which I really enjoyed. I think I do like that one just a tad more, but I found this one entertaining a much better piece of summer popcorn entertainment than Iron Man 3. And, as mentioned above, I also really liked Benedict Cumberbatch.
I find this comment interesting and have seen variations of it by other people. These movies are attracting people that have never seen ST before and seem to have little interest in it even after seeing the last two films.
Why haven’t you seen any of the other ST films? Did you watch any of the TV series? Does this movie make you want to see any of the previous films?
I didn’t like it as much as the reboot although there are some spectacular action beats and Benedict makes for a great villain. I’m torn if this feels like Star Trek flick given the trek references or more of an accessible Star Wars movie. Some solid character interactions and I can’t argue that Abrams ever puts the film on halt keeping it exciting although some moments to breathe wouldn’t hurt.
The original crew theatricals aren’t weighted in nostalgia for me. I can watch them as an adult and find new things to appreciate.
Abrams’ films are an experiment. They’re by design for those who don’t care about Star Trek.
I think back over the emotionalism displayed in the most attacked entries (3,5,7) and compare them with the consequence-free universal that JJ’s built—I slouch in my seat with indifference.
I love this cast and Cumberbatch but, feel helpless to feel anything for the movie their hostage in.
This is Muppet Babies Trek for the under-30 set.