NBC

In April, Star Trek: The Next Generation veteran Jonathan Frakes revealed that he would not only be directing an upcoming episode of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season, but that his episode would feature a young Spock. Four months later, showrunner Alex Kurtzman and CBS All Access announced that the streaming series had found an actor to play the inquisitive half-human, half-Vulcan, who will supposedly feature in flashbacks from lead character Michael Burnham’s (Sonequa Martin-Green) past. What’s more, the chosen actor is the grandson of Hollywood legend Gregory Peck.

Ethan Peck, who has previously worked on the 10 Things I Hate About You television adaptation and Madame Secretary, will play Burnham’s foster brother. In a press release, Kurtzman explained Discovery‘s decision to cast him by connecting Peck to the qualities of Spock created and inhabited by Leonard Nimoy and Zachary Quinto. Via a CBS press release:

“We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role. An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock’s greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion, and yearning. Ethan Peck walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack, and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock’s legacy. In that spirit, we’re thrilled to welcome him to the family.”

Aside from announcing Peck’s casting, however, neither Kurtzman nor CBS had anything specific to say about the episode (or episodes) he would feature on. Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season will premiere sometime in early 2019 on CBS All Access.