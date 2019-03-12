lucasfilm

Every (episodic) Star Wars movie has featured an appearance from R2-D2, C-3PO, and at least one Skywalker, whether it’s Anakin in the prequels, or Luke and Leia in the original trilogy, or Kylo Ren in the latest trilogy. With the upcoming Episode IX, though, the Skywalker saga is coming to an end. But now which family will whine about sand and not going to the Tosche Station???

During an appearance on the Today show, Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) called Episode IX “the end of the entire Skywalker saga. Nine stories. This is the culmination of the entire thing. What [director J.J. Abrams] has done, and the entire Lucasfilm team, is incredibly fulfilling. It’s also special for us because you get to learn a lot more things about these characters.” Isaac’s comments track with the Lucasfilm press release for Rian Johnson’s new trilogy (yes, he’s still making it — sorry, bros), which noted the films “will introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.”

The Inside Llewyn Davis actor also discussed Carrie Fisher’s presence in the film (she passed away in 2016, but Abrams will use footage from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi to wrap up Leia’s arc). “We’ve thought about her so much,” Isaac said. “Her spirit is there [in the film]. Her daughter, Billie Lourd, came back to play a part. Her spirit was there with us and we’re missing her.”

Star Wars: Episode IX opens on December 20.

(Via IndieWire)