‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ adds another shooting location

The “Star Wars” galaxy is adding another exotic locale.

J.J. Abrams' “Star Wars: Episode VII” will shoot several scenes on the tiny Irish island of Skellig Michael, off the country's Southwest coast in the Atlantic Ocean.

Ireland”s Office of Public Works revealed to local newspaper Kerry's Eye that a film would indeed be shooting there, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Skelling Michael is being made available for a film production shoot on the island. This production is being fully supported by the Department of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and the Irish Film Board,” a spokesman said.

The island will be used in addition to locations in Abu Dhabi, Iceland and London, although Disney reportedly declined to comment on the new location.

The report adds that the island is home to a disused Christian monastery dating back to the Middle Ages which may feature prominently in the scenes.

“Episode VII” is the first film in a new trilogy and stars John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Max von Sydow, and original “Star Wars” trilogy cast members Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew and Kenny Baker.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is scheduled to open December 18, 2015.