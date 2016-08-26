Star Wars Giveaway: Win this Kylo Ren photo signed by Adam Driver

#Star Wars
08.26.16

Fans have to wait until 2017 to see what becomes of Adam Driver”s character of Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Episode VIII but you can bring home a piece of him right now. HitFix is giving away an autographed Kylo Ren photo signed by Driver and it”s super easy to enter.

While selfies might be de rigeur for celebrity mementos these days, an autograph never goes out of style. Courtesy of Celebrity Authentics, this 16×20 Kylo Ren ‘Jedi Killer” photo (retail value $100) can be yours simply by using social media.

Each entrant has up to four chances to win!

Follow and retweet HitFix on Twitter with your favorite Star Wars character.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

• Follow and retweet HitFix Harpy on Twitter with your favorite Star Wars character.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

• Follow and retweet Donna Dickens on Twitter with your favorite Star Wars character.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

• Comment on HitFix's Instagram post with your favorite Star Wars character.

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

The winner will be announced on September 21, 2016 at Noon EDT. The signing will occur on September 25, 2016. The contest is open to all U.S. residents.

Love Adam Driver but wish he was Paul Rudd instead? Celebrity Authentics is here to grant your oddly specific wish. Head over to their website to pre-order now!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSADAM DRIVERcontestKYLO RENStar WarsThe Force Awakens

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP