Starz orders David Goyer’s ‘Da Vinci’s Demons’ to series

Are you ready for a romantic, butt-kicking version of Leonardo da Vinci? If so, you may be the target demo for the new Starz drama series “Da Vinci’s Demons.”

Starz announced on Tuesday (Oct. 25) that “Da Vinci’s Demons” has been ordered as an eight-episode series from creator David Goyer, with production beginning in early 2012.

“Da Vinci’s Demons” will be the first series under Starz’ multi-year production agreement with BBC Worldwide Productions.

The series is set in Renaissance Florence and focuses on a 25-year-old da Vinci, described by Starz as “an artist, inventor, swordsman, lover, dreamer and idealist.”

“Da Vinci was the original Renaissance man — a near-mythic figure that has world-wide appeal,” blurbs Goyer in the Starz release. “After working with characters like Batman and Superman, it made a strange kind of sense for me to dive into the facts and legends swirling around his origins. This will be a show about secret histories, genius, madness and all things profane. And I’m particularly excited that I get to do it on premium cable, where the story can be as dark and challenging and irreverent as it deserves to be. Starz and BBC Worldwide Productions have been nothing but supportive.”

Big screen credits for Goyer include “The Dark Knight” and the upcoming “Man of Steel.” On the small screen, he’s been responsible for “Threshold” and “FlashForward.”

“David has reimagined some of the most iconic superheroes of all time, and is again building an extraordinary prism through which to rediscover the world”s greatest genius and most mysterious man,” states Starz Media Managing Director Carmi Zlotnik. “If modern day has Tony Stark, the Renaissance had da Vinci. This is a story we believe will captivate the imaginations of audiences around the world and is the first of what we expect to be many productions with our talented partners at BBC Worldwide Productions.”

“Da Vinci’s Demons” isn’t expected to premiere on Starz until 2013. The premium cable network’s most recent drama, “Boss,” premiered last week to solid reviews and so-so ratings, but it has already been renewed for a second season. “Spartacus: Vengeance” will premiere on Starz in January 2012, while the drama “Magic City” is set for an April 2012 launch.

Want one last statement from the Starz “Da Vinci’s Code” release?

OK…

“The young life of this incredibly complex and brilliant man has not yet been explored,” says BBC Worldwide Productions Head Jane Tranter. “With David Goyer, whose imagination has created juggernaut and iconic theatrical features, coupled with the premium presence of Chris Albrecht, Carmi Zlotnik and their Starz team, we couldn”t be more passionate about bringing this story to U.S. viewers and international audiences.”