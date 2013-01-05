Starz sets ‘Spartacus’ finale, ‘Da Vinci’s Demons’ premiere

Starz will bid farewell to its trademark drama series “Spartacus” on Friday, April 12, while welcoming what it hopes will be its next original hit.
The cable network announced on Saturday (January 5) that “Spartacus” will wrap its three-plus season run at 9 p.m. on April 12, concluding the “War of the Damned.”
That same night, at 10 p.m., Starz will premiere “Da Vinci’s Demons,” from creator David S. Goyer.
“Da Vinci’s Demons” stars Tom Riley as the Renaissance scholar-artist-inventor [Starz adds “swordsman, lover, dreamer and idealist.”] Laura Haddock, Elliot Cowan, Blake Ritson and Lara Pulver co-star. Starz calls it “a historical fantasy.”
Starz has set the first season of “Da Vinci’s Demons” for an eight-episode run.
If “Da Vinci’s Demons” is going to premiere on April 12, when are they going to premiere the second season of “Magic City?” Has it been pushed to summer?
Balaji – “Magic City” is still 2013 TBD. It was never scheduled for spring. I’d guess summer, but who knows? Starz paneled it for critics today, which presumably means premiere before next tour, but they didn’t give us screeners for any episodes, so they may not have anything finished…
-Daniel
Is it April 2nd or 12th?
AlienWare – 12th. Fixed!
-Daniel
