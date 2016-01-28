Stephen Amell FINALLY sports the ‘Green Arrow’ goatee — but not on ‘Arrow’

Fans of the “Green Arrow” comic have wanted to see “Arrow's” Stephen Amell sport the iconic bearded goatee look since season one, and now they're going to get it — just not on “Arrow”.

Comicbook.com broke the news today that after years of wondering, Stephen Amell WILL be rocking the Green Arrow goatee this season. The catch, is that it won't be happening on “Arrow”, but instead will take place on “Legends of Tomorrow”.

According to “Arrow” executive producer Marc Guggenheim, Stephen Amell will be guest starring on “Legends of Tomorrow” as the future Oliver Queen. This version of Oliver will be 61 years old, will have the classic facial hair, and will be missing an arm. Wait — missing an arm? In Frank Miller's comic book, “The Dark Knight Returns 2”, Oliver Queen shows up missing his left arm. According to some fan chatter, its possible Superman had something to do with Oliver's amputation, although nothing was ever confirmed.

With the appearance of an older Oliver Queen, its interesting to speculate the possible “Legends of Tomorrow” connections to the “Batman v Superman” film, which is also based on Frank Miller's “Dark Knight Returns” comics. Conner Hawke, Oliver's future son who becomes a villainous Green Arrow, will also be appearing in the same episode of “Legends of Tomorrow”, episode six.

“Legends of Tomorrow” airs Thursdays at 8/7C on The CW.