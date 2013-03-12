Steven Spielberg confirms that ‘Tintin’ sequel is aiming for Christmas 2015 release

Tintin is gearing up for his next big screen adventure.

A recent interview with Steven Spielberg confirms Peter Jackson’s earlier statement about when we can expect the return of the animated hero, based on the beloved comic book series by Herge.

The duo previously teamed for 2011’s “The Adventures of Tintin,” which was always envisaged as the first of a trilogy. Spielberg directed, while he and Jackson co-produced, with the latter planning to direct the first sequel.

Months ago, Jackson revealed that “Tintin 2” was aiming for a release sometime in 2015, and Spielberg confirmed the tentative plans earlier this week.

In an interview with The Times of India, Speilberg said, “Peter Jackson is directing the next one, I”m producing. We have a script and we”re going to start performance capture probably at the end of this year. Don”t hold me to it, but we”re hoping the film will come out around Christmas-time in 2015.”

“We know which books we”re making,” he added, “we can”t share that now but we”re combining two books which were always intended to be combined by Herge.”

The timetable seems a little tight, considering how busy Jackson will be with the next two “Hobbit” films over the next year or so. “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” opens this December, while “The Hobbit: There and Back Again” follows in December, 2014.

Meanwhile, Spielberg also revealed yet another future project, this one to be shot in India, although further details aren’t yet known.

He explained, “We have finalized a script for a movie that DreamWorks and our partners Reliance Entertainment plan to make together. Part of it will take place on the India-Pakistan border in Kashmir. But we”re still trying to figure out the casting, locations and who”s going to direct it.”

“The Adventures of Tintin” grossed over $373 million worldwide.

What do you want to see in the next “Tintin” film?