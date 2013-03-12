Steven Spielberg confirms that ‘Tintin’ sequel is aiming for Christmas 2015 release

Tintin is gearing up for his next big screen adventure.
A recent interview with Steven Spielberg confirms Peter Jackson’s earlier statement about when we can expect the return of the animated hero, based on the beloved comic book series by Herge.
The duo previously teamed for 2011’s “The Adventures of Tintin,” which was always envisaged as the first of a trilogy. Spielberg directed, while he and Jackson co-produced, with the latter planning to direct the first sequel.
Months ago, Jackson revealed that “Tintin 2” was aiming for a release sometime in 2015, and Spielberg confirmed the tentative plans earlier this week.
In an interview with The Times of India, Speilberg said, “Peter Jackson is directing the next one, I”m producing. We have a script and we”re going to start performance capture probably at the end of this year. Don”t hold me to it, but we”re hoping the film will come out around Christmas-time in 2015.”
“We know which books we”re making,” he added, “we can”t share that now but we”re combining two books which were always intended to be combined by Herge.”
The timetable seems a little tight, considering how busy Jackson will be with the next two “Hobbit” films over the next year or so. “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” opens this December, while “The Hobbit: There and Back Again” follows in December, 2014.
Meanwhile, Spielberg also revealed yet another future project, this one to be shot in India, although further details aren’t yet known.
He explained, “We have finalized a script for a movie that DreamWorks and our partners Reliance Entertainment plan to make together. Part of it will take place on the India-Pakistan border in Kashmir. But we”re still trying to figure out the casting, locations and who”s going to direct it.”
“The Adventures of Tintin” grossed over $373 million worldwide.
What do you want to see in the next “Tintin” film?
7 Crystal balls/Prisoners of the Sun
or
Destination Moon/Explorers on the Moon
The first “Tintin” was great fun. I cannot wait for the next one!
Hopefully the first will have built a stronger american audience. Kids need some Herge, I remember loving the comics when I was younger.
I had a great time watching the first one. Bring on the sequel!
Wouldn’t it really be three books though? They set up Red Rackham’s treasure in the last one.
performance capture at the “end of the year” sounds soooo far away :( but I know it will be here before we know it..
It’s horribly unlikely, but I’d LOVE to see some of the plot elements from Explorers on the Moon — the plot elements, that is, probably not the setting. Specifically, the plot with Wolfe. I’m sure there’s a way they could make it work (oxygen for finding Red Rackham’s Treasure under the ocean, for instance — and they can’t just rush up to the surface because they would get the bends and die.)
Also I’d like to see Castafiore actually sing the Jewel Song :3 The Most Annoying Opera Song Ever.
Great! I will be looking forward to it!
I want to see them NOT including Steven Moffat in any aspect of the production. He’s ruined enough of my childhood heroes.
aren’t they ‘re going to go after the Red Rackham’s treasure?
i watch the cartoon on Netflix and loved it im only 13 but i love how cool and calm plus the epic ad venture of tin tin. plus i think it be cool to have met tin tin and snowy in real life and it be cool to have snowy as a real dog. i hope to see professor calculus and his wackiness and funny inventions. and ad a cool curse to the movie like redrakens crew coming back to life as skeletons and taking the treasure out of the sea.
just saw the movie and loved it, great entertainment, love to see another one!