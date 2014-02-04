Studio Ghibli jumping to television with ‘Ronja the Robber’s Daughter’

(CBR) Critically acclaimed animation house Studio Ghibli is making the jump from film to television.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio responsible for “Kiki”s Delivery Service” and “Spirited Away” plans to adapt the Swedish children”s book “Ronja the Robber”s Daughter” into a 3D CG television series. Debuting in Japan this fall, “Ronja the Robber”s Daughter” will be produced by Studio Ghibli along with Polygon Pictures, Dwango and NHK Enterprises.

The story centers on the daughter of a bandit clan”s chief having adventures in a mysterious forest. The series will be directed by Goro Miyazaki, son of studio founder Hayao Miyazaki. Goro Miyazaki has previously directed two of Studio Ghibli”s features: “Tales from Earthsea” and “From Up on Poppy Hill”.

“The story is not just about a girl growing up, but also about the development and love of the parent-child relationship, and a story about the ties between friends,” Goro Miyazaki said.

“Ronja the Robber”s Daughter” debuts this fall in Japan.