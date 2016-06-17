‘Suicide Squad’ soundtrack is just going through its emo phase

Today Warner Bros. released the track list for the upcoming anti-hero film Suicide Squad. The fourteen songs are by some of today”s most recognized talent and a smattering of new voices. Most of the song titles are vague and/or appropriate for the entirety of Suicide Squad”s run time, but let”s peek anyway. Any clue in a hype drought!

#1. “Purple Lamborghini” – Skrillex & Rick Ross

#2. “Sucker For Pain” – Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons (with Logic, Ty Dolla $ign & X Ambassadors)

#3. “Heathens” – twenty one pilots

#4. “Standing In The Rain” – Action Bronson & Dan Auerbach (of The Black Keys) (feat. Mark Ronson)

#5. “Gangsta” – Kehlani

#6. “Know Better” – Kevin Gates

#7. “You Don”t Own Me” – Grace (feat. G-Eazy)

#8. “Without Me” – Eminem

#9. “Wreak Havoc” – Skylar Grey

#10. “Medieval Warfare” – Grimes

#11. “Bohemian Rhapsody” – Panic! At The Disco

#12. “Slippin” Into Darkness” – War

#13. “Fortunate Son” – Creedence Clearwater Revival

#14. “I Started a Joke” – ConfidentialMX (feat. Becky Hanson)

Anyone else surprised that neither “Blitzkrieg Bop” nor “Don't Stop Me Now” from the trailer didn't make the cut?

The only guess I”m going to hazard are about the opening track, “Purple Lamborghini.” It appears the Joker”s wild ride through the streets of Gotham (?) will open the film. Probably as a way to both introduce him and show how Harley Quinn ends up jailed. I”d like to think Grace”s (feat. G-Eazy) song “You Don”t Own Me” is about Harley sticking it to Mr. J and going her own way, but let”s be honest. It”s probably just about the Squad giving the middle finger to Amanda Waller.

And we”re not even gonna talk about Panic! At the Disco doing a cover of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Suicide Squad arrives in theaters on August 5, 2016