Summer Box Office Winners and Losers: ‘Man of Steel,’ Will Smith, ‘The Lone Ranger’

Not everyone can be a winner, but in Hollywood every studio would at least like every film to make a profit. That’s an almost impossible feat, but even harder when the lucrative summer season begins and it’s truly survival of the fittest. The 2013 summer box office provided some big lessons in this respect. Audiences want surprises and thrills even if they are horrific (“The Conjuring,” “The Purge”). They also want to laugh, desperately (“We’re The Millers”). And, yes, they want sequels even if they complain about to many of them being made (“Fast and Furious 6,” “Grown Ups 2”).
Taking all that into account, let’s review some of the biggest winners and losers from the 2013 summer box office season in the embedded gallery in this article. You might be surprised who made the cut and who didn’t.
Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts below.
I know you said we’d be surprised by what makes it and what doesn’t but this list seems incomplete without mentioning Now You See Me as a winner. When the summer started that seemed like it was going to be an also ran. It wound up out grossing movies like Lone Ranger and Pacific Rim.
MAN OF STEEL was NOT a hit:
“Think Man of Steel was a huge runaway hit? Think again — while it has made $650 million(!) worldwide, it actually needed about a billion dollars to break even. On top of the $225 million budget, they spent a mind-boggling $150 million on marketing. To help offset the costs, they sold more than $150 million in product placement, a move they claimed made the film about flying armored space gods feel “more real.”” – Cracked.com
“FIRST OFF, LET’S ESTABLISH THAT THIS CONVERSATION SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HOW MUCH MONEY THE FILM HAS MADE, FOR OPENING WEEKEND DOES NOT HAVE ANY BEARING ON ITS RELATIVE GOODNESS. MAN OF STEEL MADE LOTS AND LOTS OF MONEY BECAUSE IT WAS MARKETED REALLY, REALLY, REALLY, REALLY WELL. LIKE ASTOUNDINGLY WELL. BUT BOX OFFICE DOESN’T BEGIN TO TELL US HOW PEOPLE REALLY FELT ABOUT THE MOVIE UNTIL THE LONG PLAY NUMBERS COME IN AND WEEKS AND WEEKS OF WORD OF MOUTH SETS IN (HINT: THE 64% WEEKEND DROP IS NOT PROMISING, BUT WE’LL STILL SEE). THAT’S WHEN ALL THE INTANGIBLE WAYS A MOVIE FUNCTIONS OR DOES NOT FUNCTION REALLY KICK IN. EVEN THEN, THERE ARE SO MANY OTHER THINGS THAT STUDIO ACCOUNTANTS THEN HAVE TO INCORPORATE INTO THE FINALE DEDUCTIONS THAT MOST BOX OFFICE ANALYSTS DON’T EVEN CONSIDER. QUITE HONESTLY, WE WON’T KNOW WHAT MAN OF STEEL HAS IN STORE FOR OUR LARGER CULTURAL IMPACT UNTIL EVEN MORE YEARS HAVE PASSED.
TO EXPAND: IF WE WANT TO PAY ATTENTION TO BOX OFFICE, YOU CAN’T JUST LOOK AT THE END RESULT. THESE THINGS ARE ENORMOUSLY COMPLICATED AND THEY ARE GETTING EVEN MORE SO… OH, WHAT THE FUDGE. LET’S TALK ABOUT IT A BIT!
MOVIES USED TO HAVE TO BE GOOD IN ORDER TO MAKE MONEY.
REALLY. BACK IN THE DAY, EVERYTHING WAS BASED ON THE LONG PLAY, WHICH MEANS MOVIES WOULD HAVE TO STAY IN THEATERS FOR A LONG TIME AND IT WAS ALL ABOUT WORD-OF-MOUTH AND GETTING NEW PEOPLE TO SHOW UP TO THE ONLY PLACE YOU COULD SEE MOVIES: THEATERS. TO BOOT, THESE THEATERS WERE MOSTLY INDEPENDENT SO DEALS WERE PARSED OUT OVER TIME. THUS, THE WHOLE THING HAD A TENDENCY TO MOVE PRETTY SLOW. IN TERMS OF PURE BUSINESS, IT WAS PROBLEMATIC, BUT IT HAD THIS NEAT LITTLE WRINKLE WHERE MOVIES ABSOLUTELY DEPENDED ON THEIR “RELATIVE GOODNESS” TO BE FINANCIALLY SUCCESSFUL. PEOPLE HAD TO TELL OTHERS AND CREATE DEMAND AND THEY HAD GO BACK AND SEE FILMS AGAIN. AND ALL THIS HAPPENED ON A BIG TIMELINE (GO ALL THE WAY BACK AND THINK ABOUT THE PERCENTAGE OF THE U.S. POPULATION THAT SAW GONE WITH THE WIND AND LET YOUR JAW DROP).
BUT THE RISE OF BLOCKBUSTERS EVENTUALLY LED THE-MONEY-PEOPLE TO REALIZING SOMETHING IMPORTANT: IF THEY, AS THE FINANCIAL RISKERS, HAD NO REAL IDEA WHAT MADE A MOVIE “GOOD” THEY COULD THEREFORE HEDGE THEIR BETS AND REMOVE THE RISK / VARIABLES OF “THE LONG PLAY” AND JUST GO FOR AN UPFRONT CASH-GRAB THROUGH HEAVY MARKETING AND RELATIVE FAIL-SAFES. AND WE’VE GOTTEN REALLY GOOD AT IT. HECK, WE SELL MOVIES TO TV BEFORE THE FIRST PUBLIC THEATER EVEN SEES IT. WHICH ALL JUST MEANS IF YOU MARKET A MOVIE WELL, THEN A BAD MOVIE CAN STILL MAKE MONEY. NOT THE OPTIMUM AMOUNT OF MONEY, BUT A LOT OF MONEY. OR AT LEAST ENOUGH TO JUSTIFY CONTINUED JOBS FOR THE FINANCIAL AUTHORITIES. AND THE BOARDS IN CHARGE OF THESE CORPORATIONS (WE’RE TALKING THE LEVEL ABOVE EXECS HERE) ARE THE FINANCIAL AUTHORITIES. THUS, IF THEY MAKE MAKE SAFE, JUSTIFIABLE CHOICES THEN THEY CANNOT TRULY “FAIL” IN THE SENSE THAT WE THINK OF FAILURES… SO, YEAH, THAT’S THE LOOSE TWO PARAGRAPH VERSION OF HOW WE GOT THIS SYSTEM.
BUT DESPITE ALL OUR EFFORTS TO ERASE IT FROM MATTERING, DOESN’T A MOVIE’S QUALITY STILL MATTER? OF COURSE IT DOES. IT JUST BECOMES HARDER TO FIND THE INFLUENCE OF WHAT PEOPLE ACTUALLY LIKE IN BOX OFFICE REPORTING.
FOR INSTANCE: DID YOU KNOW THAT STUDIOS HAVE FORMULA, WHERE THE MOMENT THE FRIDAY NIGHT RECEIPTS COME IN THEY CAN TELL YOU HOW MUCH MONEY THAT MOVIE WILL MAKE?
NOT HOW MUCH IT WILL MAKE AT THE BOX OFFICE. BUT HOW MUCH IT WILL MAKE AFTER ALL THE SYNDICATION, HOME VIDEO SALES, TV DEALS, ALTERNATIVE STREAMS, ETC. AT THE 1 YEAR, 3 YEAR, 5 YEAR, AND 10 YEAR INTERVALS? THEY ARE ESSENTIALLY MEASURING PROJECTED TOTAL REVENUE FOR THE ENTIRE PROPERTY JUST BASED ON WHAT YOU DO WITH YOUR FRIDAY NIGHT. NOW, SOME OF THIS IS BASED ON THEIR ABILITY TO TELL OTHER BUSINESS “IT’S A HIT! PEOPLE LOVE IT!” BUT REALLY THEY DO THIS BECAUSE THAT’S HOW PREDICTABLE THEY THINK WE’VE BECOME IN OUR ABILITY TO PICK WHAT WE WILL LIKE, BUY, AND SUPPORT CONTINUOUSLY JUST BASED ON OUR INITIAL RESPONSE FROM MARKETING ALONE… IS THAT KIND OF REMARKABLE? AND WITH CERTAIN KINDS OF (OFTEN BAD) MOVIES, THEY ARE DISTURBINGLY ACCURATE.
BUT OF COURSE THAT SAME NUMBER THAT COMES FROM THE FORMULA CHANGES OVER THE COURSE OF THE WEEKEND. AND THEN THAT NUMBER CHANGES OVER THE COURSE OF THE WEEK. THEN IT STARTS CHANGING AGAIN WHEN THE FIGURES KEEP ROLLING IT FROM OTHER STREAMS. AND WHAT IS ACTUALLY BEING CHANGED HERE IS PEOPLE AUGMENTING WHAT THEY WANT BASED ON AN ACTUAL REACTION TO THE QUALITY OF THE MOVIE. LUCKILY, A BUNCH OF YEARS AGO A YOUNG SPARKPLUG CAME UP WITH THE BRILLIANT IDEA OF ACTUALLY PAYING ATTENTION TO HOW THAT NUMBER CHANGES AND ACCOUNTING FOR IT. AND PART OF THAT MEANT LEARNING HOW TO DISCOUNT THE EFFECTS OF WEATHER, REGIONALITY, ADVERTISING, THEATER COUNT, AND THE OTHER WAYS THOSE ELEMENTS FACTOR INTO PEOPLE’S BUYING HABITS AND ACTUALLY ISOLATING THE REMAINING CHANGE. THE RESULT? A WAY OF ACTUALLY MEASURING THE INFLUENCE OF QUALITY… BUT FIRST, TWO THINGS TO CONSIDER:
1) THOSE NUMBERS ARE ANYTHING BUT PUBLIC
2) THE STUDIO STILL DOESN’T CARE HOW IT GETS THE DOLLAR AS LONG AS IT GETS IT.
EVEN IF QUALITY AND INNOVATION COULD BE THE WAY TO ENSURE HITS THAT TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS, THE QUALITY IS JUST A SLIVER OF WORRY IN THEIR EYES NEXT TO THAT INITIAL DRAW. THAT’S WHY OVER-ADVERTISING AN APPEALING BOMB IS “SAFER” THEN SUPPORTING A ORIGINAL, BUT “DANGEROUS” GOOD MOVIE. THAT’S ALSO WHY THEIR CAREERS DON’T DEPEND ON THE ABILITY TO GET THOSE EXTRA FEW BUCKS OUT OF MAKING A GREAT MOVIE. AND THAT’S THE REASON STUDIOS HAVE NEVER TRULY FIGURED HOW TRANSLATE THE EFFECT OF QUALITY INTO THE KINDS OF MOVIES THEY CHOOSE. THAT’S WHY THERE ARE ONLY THE MOVIES THAT ARE THE MOST ACCESSIBLE, NOT THE MOST DESIRABLE.
SO PLEASE. GIVEN ALL THESE THINGS. LET US NEVER USE BOX OFFICE AS THE BENCHMARK OF QUALITY (WITHOUT REALLY UNDERSTANDING THE NITTY-GRITTY).” – BadassDigest.com
…and one of those is from a COMEDY site, not an actual movie news site that’s supposed to know whether or not a movie is an actual hit.
Studios have always been mysterious about profits – Paramount never declared the Eddie Murphy film Coming To America in profit, despite it earning a shedload of money.
The costs of the 1989 film Batman was never fully disclosed, and most know that Jack Nicholson made a fortune from ticket and merchandising sales, so it must have made some money.
It’s a sign of the times that public listed companies in many industries have been able to get away with this for so long.
@JOSHUA: I think $650M global box office off a $225M budget has to be considered a hit, no matter how you try to spin it. And what FilmCritHulk seems to actually be saying is not that the film isn’t a hit, but that box office is a bad benchmark for quality (i.e. it’s a BAD film that didn’t DESERVE to be a hit). I would argue there is a distinct difference.
I think Man of Steel is a hit. But I wouldn’t call it a winner just because it’s not the hit that WB wanted.
WB is in a weird place right now. I feel like they’re defining all of their success based on what Marvel is doing with their properties. They couldn’t match the domestic total of even the first Iron Man with Man of Steel and The Dark Knight Rises obviously couldn’t match The Avengers (or even Iron Man 3) which is why we’re getting a Batman/Superman film in a relatively short window.
I don’t think they’d ever admit it, but I’d say Man of Steel fell short of their expectations. The opening weekend was big, but it didn’t have the legs to even break $300 million domestically. That’s gotta sting a little. Of course, they solution to increase the gross is to just add Batman to the next film and rush it into production for a 2015 release date to compete with The Avengers 2, which, it won’t. It will fall well short of The Avengers gross, again.
Citing Cracked? Come on, buddy, that’s like citing Wikipedia. No but seriously, that billion dollar break even figure is garbage. The product placement income and the marketing budget cancel each other out, so we’re left with $225 million to make up. They’d probably need to pull in about triple that to break even, which is about what they did. So not a hit off of box office alone, but when you factor in merchandising and future revenue streams from DVD sales and streaming, they’ll probably do pretty well for themselves.
Joshua,
there was a time i actually looked for definment in something that is ‘huge’ considering box office returns,
that day, for me, probably ended on the abnormality of just realizing what goes into hollywood productions,
but just as such, i’ve been surprised.
to me, avatar was a such.
superman, on the other hand, is a hard fish to swallow.
imho, it is the character, but i see your searching for what it’s over blown box office marketing into production status quo is all about.
when a film is *supposed* to be a film, and good,
it should be as such without the nonsense.
but, i’m delighted to see a turn in the franchise for superman once again, going with ben afleck is a nice steady wise choice.
man of steel on its own had no merit to me,
and i’m sure its repeat value won’t be there with the second reboot of superman, which i ended up personally liking in review, (even though its gq elements and shots take away in some scenes.
man of steel, was just a poorly drawn out marketing scheme, lamented with bad acting, bad screen play, bad story, bad special affects.
the only thing good about that film,
is that it is over. finally. lol
~peace
thomas :)
Dude MOS was a Box Office Success and a great movie. 291 million is quite a bit. Cap 2 made 259, TASM 2 made 200, X-MEN DOFP made 231, THOR 2 made 209 and Cap 1 made 176 million. Get some help dude.
MOS made up like $170 million from tie-in (three quarter of budget ) before the release & also grossed $110 million from home media release. So…..big time for MOS
CORRECTION: MOS made $668 not $650 (million)
Loser: Second movie with the same theme.
It might not be the main reason, but it had to play a role in the underperformance of After Earth and White House Down that audiences just saw a similar movie weeks ago. Oblivion and Olympus has Fallen did much better than their counterparts. It’s hard to believe than both times, the first movies was better, especially for Olympus has Fallen.
There are people who view White House Down to be the superior movie, mainly because it’s less serious and because it did not exploit a fear of the Other. There are those who have actually voiced concern about the quality of Olympus Has Fallen when they first heard about it because it was supposed to be a 2014 movie but was rushed into production when they heard that Sony is making White House Down with Emmerich directing.
see, the lone ranger is considerably not only the biggest flop in 2013, but also in the history of hollywood.
well now we see what happens with disney’s so called star wars rebuilt
It’s Star Wars, it’s bound to see some measure of success. You still find people debating Star Wars years later, can you say the same for the Lone Ranger?
summer winner is undoubtly iron man 3
I’m confused. Again and again they declare these movies money-losers, but comparing the box-office receipts with the stated cost of making the movie yields apparent multi-million dollar profits, even when marketing costs are added in. What am I missing here?
It always looks like movies make money because the profit is usually higher than the production cost. However, marketing, and especially distribution, cut deeply into the movie’s profit. Also, each theatre has to get their share of the cut (although the theatre often loses money on the movie, which is why concessions are so high). If a movie cost $25 milliom to make, 25 million to market and 30 million to distribute, while adding the percentage negotiated by each theatre, a movie making $100 million only has a true profit of about 8 to 10 million. Actually, most movies barely make a profit, which is why studios are so heavily dependant on blockbusters, and is why a major flop like “The Lone Ranger” is devistating to a studio.
Same here
It’s a shame that Iron Man 3 grossed the most money easily. It was just average, and there were way better movies that came out this summer.
What about Star Trek: Into Darkness? You guys must of forgot about that one.
It’s sad to see that the biggest mess of the year, Iron Man 3, made such an insane amount of money.
Iron Man 3 being a “mess” is just a perception thing, like your pet cat is “cute” but to a mouse it’s “a terrible monster”. Which is to say that most see it as being quite good. The fans who came to the character because of RDJ have even more of him, critics praise all the improvements it had over all previous Marvel Studios films (mainly in character development), and more discerning superhero movie fans are optimistic at how this foreshadows a series of more complex and mature (but not dark) films for Phase 2.
I don’t understand how a movie budget 130 and it earned 90 in the US plus 142 globally considered a failure. there is at least 4 movies in this list with the same problem. can any body explain !!?
1) Ryan Reynolds seems like a nice person, but movie star he just ain’t. He needs to find a nice little TV sitcom on one of the networks.
2) PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE BOYCOTT “GROWN UPS 3”; You know it’s goin’ to happen and it’d save us from “GROWN UPS 4”. Adam Sandler doesn’t even care if he makes a good, let alone, entertaining movie. JUST SAY NO!
3) I was going to comment that “Man of Steel II” has to be a better movie than this summer’s snorefest… But let’s get real… I don’t have problems with Ben Affleck playing Batman half as much as I have a problem with Superman and Batman in the same movie. The team-up never worked out well in the comic books and just won’t work with in “reel” life.
4) Just TOO MANY CGI animated movies. Too crass and too pseudo-clever. The last truly good CGI animated film (away from Pixar) was The Iron Giant. Maybe we (the audience) need better scripts and storylines and less technological razzamatazz. (Yeah, I used “razzamatazz”.)
What about Pacific Rim? Is not on the list. Was it a winner or loser?
It under-performed in the U.S., just making a $100 million, but overseas it has grossed a staggering $304 million and counting. So, in terms of worldwide box office, it has grossed $405 million against a $190 million budget, it’s considered a hit. Enough to warrant a sequel.
I would grudgingly agree that financially, Man of Steel was a hit for Warner Bros.
However, as a movie based on its merit it was very disappointing.
I get that Synder and Nolan wanted to explore Superman’s backstory a bit, flesh out his character. But what they did was to add even more gloss and grandeur to his Kryptonian background. It was just ludicrous and pointless.
There was just so many plot holes…and I can’t understand how the people of Metropolis would be left cheering after the city was practically demolished. And that’s just one of the many problems in the film.
Yes, this was better than Superman Returns, but at this point I’m measuring that difference in inches, not miles.
@JOSHUA MOS made up like $170 million from tie-in (three quarter of budget ) before the release & also grossed $110 million from home media release. So…..big time for MOS
