Summer Box Office Winners and Losers: ‘Man of Steel,’ Will Smith, ‘The Lone Ranger’

#Will Smith #Ryan Reynolds #Elysium
08.29.13 5 years ago 36 Comments

Not everyone can be a winner, but in Hollywood every studio would at least like every film to make a profit.  That’s an almost impossible feat, but even harder when the lucrative summer season begins and it’s truly survival of the fittest.  The 2013 summer box office provided some big lessons in this respect. Audiences want surprises and thrills even if they are horrific (“The Conjuring,” “The Purge”).  They also want to laugh, desperately (“We’re The Millers”).  And, yes, they want sequels even if they complain about to many of them being made (“Fast and Furious 6,” “Grown Ups 2”).

Taking all that into account, let’s review some of the biggest winners and losers from the 2013 summer box office season in the embedded gallery in this article.  You might be surprised who made the cut and who didn’t.

Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Will Smith#Ryan Reynolds#Elysium
TAGSBLUE JASMINEbox officeELYSIUMMAN OF STEELmelissa mccarthyRyan ReynoldsSANDRA BULLOCKSummer Box OfficeTHE BUTLERthe conjuringTHE GREAT GATSBYthe lone rangerWE'RE THE MILLERSWILL SMITHWORLD WAR Z

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP