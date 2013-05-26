Summer Songs of 2013: Justin Timberlake, Miguel, Daft Punk, Selena Gomez

What is summer without its soundtrack? The year 2013 has already brought a bevy of songs from heavy-hitters like Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Daft Punk and Keith Urban, but also yielded newer superstars like Icona Pop, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Miguel, Pusha T and Ariana Grande.

In the slides below, we list 25 of the songs we thing will be (and, in some cases, SHOULD be) the hottest summer jams of 2013, including singles from Selena Gomez, Pistol Annies, David Ford, Ciara, Kendrick Lamar, Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera and Pitbull, Fitz & The Tantrums, Mumford & Sons, Hunter Hayes, Janelle Monae and Erykah Badu, Robin Thicke and T.I., Vampire Weekend, Fergie, Pharrell, Bruno Mars and more.

Do you think any of these songs deserve to be on the Best Songs Of Summer list? We’re talkin’ all-time, people.

