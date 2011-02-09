Summit jumps on Emma Watson’s ‘The Perks of a Wallflower’

After some personal debate, Emma Watson has made it clear she intends to continue her acting career after the end of the “Harry Potter” series with this summer’s “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2.” In so doing Watson already filmed a small role in “My Week with Marilyn” with Michelle Williams and she’s set to star in the big screen adaptation of “The Perks of a Wallflower” alongside Logan Lerman. Today, Summit Entertainment has come on board to co-produce and release the picture giving it a significantly higher profile.

“Wallflower” has been adapted for the screen and will be directed by Stephen Chbosky who wrote the original novel in 1999. It follows a young man (Lerman) trying to deal with his mental illness and the suicide of his best friend all while experiencing the joy of a first love (Watson). Chbosky is best known as the co-creator of the cult TV series “Jericho” and for adapting “Rent” to the big screen.

In a statement Erik Feig, Summit”s President of Production, remarked, “Every so often you read a book that reminds you what life was really like at a particular age in all its wonderful and terrible details or if you’re lucky enough to read it at the right time in your life, it can change the course you’re on and make you think things are actually going to be O.K. ‘The Perks of Being A Wallflower’ is that book and we are thrilled for the opportunity to turn it into that kind of movie as well. We know we are off to the right start with Stephen directing, with Emma and Logan starring, and with our talented producer team.”

John Malkovich, whose company shepherded the project, is on board as an executive producer.

While Watson won’t return to the screen until the “Harry Potter” series ends this July, Lerman will soon be seen in another Summit production, “The Three Musketeers.”

Production on “Wallflower” is expected to begin this summer.