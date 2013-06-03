Watch: ‘Super Bass’ tutu-tyke’s new music video is a hot-pink consumerism nightmare

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What hath Ellen DeGeneres wrought?

In just the latest sign of the sure-to-be-impending apocalypse, the cute little girl whose YouTube rendition of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” went viral in 2011 and who should have disappeared shortly thereafter has been effectively exploited once again with a new music video for a song imaginatively titled “Girls Just Gotta Have Fun,” and yes, it’s as horrible as you might have imagined. (Sample YouTube comment: “I don’t want to live on this planet anymore.”)

“I want you to stay in school,” Minaj admirably advised then-8-year-old Sophia Grace Brownlee and her 5-year-old cousin/”hype girl” Rosie during a September 2011 appearance on DeGeneres’s daytime talk show, which then went on to thwart that very sensible idea by sacrificing portions of the girls’ souls to the fame-whore gods on a continuing basis.

“It’s the princess swagger/Moves like Jagger/Haters gonna hate and they gonna chit-chit-chatter,” raps the tiara-wearing 10-year-old in the new video, which also shows her riding around in a hot-pink toy Cadillac complete with prominently-displayed logo. And, also: “Hey girls, we gotta go green light, wanna get to the mall, they got them jeans I like, and I see some cute kicks I wanna wear tonight.”

Prediction: This is not going to end well.

