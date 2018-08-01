‘Super Pets’ Will Give Superman’s Dog His Own Movie

DC Comics

Silver Age comics were often strange, thanks to a mix of their perceived audience and because the 1960s were a deeply weird time in mainstream pop culture. The Joker spent an entire issue talking about his boner, there were monkeys everywhere because for some reason gorillas on the cover sold more comic books, and everybody got a kid sidekick, a girlfriend, and a pet with the same powers. DC, in particular, leaned hard into the super-powered pet trend, and what started as a silly idea might now become an actual movie.

Collider is reporting that DC is developing a Super Pets movie starring some assorted animal sidekicks, led by Superman’s dog, Krypto, and possibly riffing on Cartoon Network’s show exploring the same idea. It comes from Jared Stern, who’s written some of Warner Bros. Lego movies, including the nerd-tastic Lego Batman Movie, and will be animated, if for no other reason than you don’t cross the Air Buddies. It’s not clear which super pets will turn up, but we’re going to assume that Comet, the horse who is really a centaur who’s horny for Supergirl, isn’t making the cut. No, we’re not making that up.

As silly as this sounds, The Lego Batman Movie got a heck of a lot of mileage out of the absurdity of the Silver Age, and also happened to be a fun, sweet movie. And hey, if there’s anything we’ve learned from the internet, people will sit and watch adorable animals for hours.

