‘Supergirl’ lands ‘Twilight’ star for recurring role

The new CBS series “Supergirl” hasn”t even debuted yet and they”ve already got super news – Peter Facinelli will join the show in a recurring role.

Facinelli, who is well known for his roles of Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the “Twilight” series and as Dr. Fitch Cooper on “Nurse Jackie,” will play Maxwell Lord. Lord is a billionaire businessman who takes an interest in Supergirl.

In a statement, “Supergirl” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg says, “We”re beyond thrilled to have him join us on Supergirl”s first adventures bringing the iconic Maxwell Lord to life.”

“Supergirl” takes off on CBS on October 26 at 8:30 ET. It stars Melissa Benoist as the title character as well as Mehcad Brooks, Chyler Leigh and Calista Flockhart.