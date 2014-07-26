Surprise ‘Batman v Superman’ footage blows minds at Comic Con

I'm losing my mind.
That may not be the most professional way to describe it, but as someone who has been steeped in the iconography of Batman and Superman since childhood, the simple teaser that Zack Snyder brought with him today was awfully persuasive.
The footage opens with a shot of Batman pulling a tarp off of the Batsignal. The first takeaway is that they created a truly amazing Batsuit for the film. You've seen one version of the suit now, but the one in this footage is definitely similar to the Frank Miller battle armor, complete with glowing white eyes.
Once the tarp is off, he throws a switch and the spotlight comes on. Snyder's camera moves around behind Batman so we can see the Batsignal in the sky. And there, in the middle of it, hovers Superman.
In the close-up, Superman's eyes start to glow red, and the final shot is a cut back to Batman, as close as possible, ready for whatever's about to happen.
We saw it twice, and it's incredibly simple, but as someone who really loved Snyder's take on Superman, I felt like Snyder nailed Batman in a similar way. This is definitely the big and moody take on things, but it is beautiful, and I feel like this plays directly into Snyder's strengths. He thinks in very iconic terms. He thinks in big images. There's nothing slight about what he does, and when you're making a movie called “Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice,” you're not aiming for subtle.
There's a long way to go on this one, and it's going to obviously come down to what story they're telling, but as a first sneak peek, that's the way you do it.
Bring it on, Zack.
“Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice” opens May 6, 2016.
Sounds pretty kick-ass to me.
And you didn’t even mention Wonder Woman!
I remember feeling the same way about the moody Man of Steel trailer.
Then I saw the movie…migraine inducing torture
Yeah, I nearly had tears when the MOS trailer showed the rock cracking as he wound up to fly.
Then the worst take on Superman, ever, hit the cineplex. I loathe it beyond belief, and I’m just not that way about movies usually. This one….very bad.
So, I thought about this a lot. Is it me or did Snyder just miss by a mile?
Then it came to me and here’s the litmus test.
At the end of Avengers, the news footage sequence. Remember the waitress saying how Cap saved her life? And the guy getting the Tony Stark cut? Remember how, just for a moment, you felt like super heroes really could exist?
Where is that scene and feeling in Man Of Steel?
….crickets….
THAT’S why Snyder is epic fail. His vision…and same shitty color palette for every damn movie…rarely intersects with something I can identify with.
Pass………
I recall that I wasn’t overly sold on the Man of Steel trailers, but I had never been a Superman buff (so what did I know) and I had liked other projects Snyder had done.
But then that movie… yeah. The faults Ernst lists are just some of the many, and I honestly can’t trust any judgment of Drew’s on this whole new franchise when he gave that film such blind adoration. He’s never once acknowledged that so many of the gripes people have with it are legitimate complaints in terms of storytelling, mood, cinematography, character [lack of] development, plot motivations, etc, because clearly he just doesn’t see it. So I’ll be taking any future Superman reviews with a Gibraltar-sized grain of salt.
@ERNST BAKERQUIST
Personally I’ve liked, nay loved, every film Zack Snyder has made (yes, including Sucker Punch). So different strokes, you know?
Drew,
I also liked the take, in general, in Man of Steel. The only issues I had were that they killed the main bad guy (a gripe that goes to most other superhero movies in my lifetime) and that the aftermath of the Kryptonian invasion was not explored, to the point of being ignored. I hope that we see the consequences of both of these issues addressed in the next.
Snyder is a great choice, I think, for the exact reasons you list above. Snyder nails the mood and look, but here’s hoping for great insight from the screenwriters!
Hey Drew. I was able to see a quick bootleg of the footage on YT, and it does indeed look awesome.
But I actually came here to ask, do you keep in touch with Vern ever? From AICN, now with his own website called Outlaw Vern? He just posted a really nice, fun article defending MOS’ destruction. I’m very curious for what you think of it.
[www.outlawvern.com]
Yea, but…no matter what it’s still Ben Affleck.