Surprise ‘Batman v Superman’ footage blows minds at Comic Con

I'm losing my mind.

That may not be the most professional way to describe it, but as someone who has been steeped in the iconography of Batman and Superman since childhood, the simple teaser that Zack Snyder brought with him today was awfully persuasive.

The footage opens with a shot of Batman pulling a tarp off of the Batsignal. The first takeaway is that they created a truly amazing Batsuit for the film. You've seen one version of the suit now, but the one in this footage is definitely similar to the Frank Miller battle armor, complete with glowing white eyes.

Once the tarp is off, he throws a switch and the spotlight comes on. Snyder's camera moves around behind Batman so we can see the Batsignal in the sky. And there, in the middle of it, hovers Superman.

In the close-up, Superman's eyes start to glow red, and the final shot is a cut back to Batman, as close as possible, ready for whatever's about to happen.

We saw it twice, and it's incredibly simple, but as someone who really loved Snyder's take on Superman, I felt like Snyder nailed Batman in a similar way. This is definitely the big and moody take on things, but it is beautiful, and I feel like this plays directly into Snyder's strengths. He thinks in very iconic terms. He thinks in big images. There's nothing slight about what he does, and when you're making a movie called “Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice,” you're not aiming for subtle.

There's a long way to go on this one, and it's going to obviously come down to what story they're telling, but as a first sneak peek, that's the way you do it.

Bring it on, Zack.

“Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice” opens May 6, 2016.