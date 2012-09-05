Surprise: ‘Before Sunset’ follow-up wraps production in Greece

Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy have a new deadline.

Richard Linklater has wrapped production on “Before Midnight,” the third film in his “Before” (?) series that centers on the relationship between Jesse (Hawke), an American, and Celine (Delpy), a Frenchwoman – two would-be paramours who first met in Vienna in the writer/director’s 1995 cult film “Before Sunrise” and crossed paths again in its 2004 sequel “Before Sunset.”

Recent sightings of the trio in Messinia, Greece had spawned rumors of the secretive shoot, but they weren’t confirmed until Deadline officially broke the news earlier today.

“It”s great to be back together again, this time in beautiful Greece to revisit the lives of Celine and Jesse nine years after Jesse was about to miss his flight,” said Linklater, Delpy and Hawke in a statement, referring to “Sunset”‘s cliffhanger ending.

“Before Midnight,” which reportedly wrapped just last night, will be shopped to prospective buyers at this week’s Toronto Film Festival. It was co-written by Linklater, Hawke and Delpy, who also collaborated on the “Before Sunset” script – an effort that netted the trio an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2005.

There is no plot synopsis available for the follow-up at this time.

The acclaimed first two entries in the series proved to be tidy little moneymakers, with a combined gross of over $21 million worldwide off combined budgets of slightly more than $5 million.



Are you looking forward to the further adventures of Celine and Jesse? Sound off in the comments.