Surprise: Disney is developing ‘Avengers 2’

Well, what do you know? It turns out that when a movie earns over $200 in its first weekend, the studio starts to think about a sequel.

Disney’s mega-massive-epic “The Avengers” scraped up $207 million at the domestic box office this weekend (add that to another $500 million or so from overseas), and also made audiences and critics swoon. In the least shocking news you’ll hear all day (year?), the studio has publicly announced plans to continue the story in a sequel.

The news comes as a foregone conclusion, but Disney CEO Robert Iger officially confirmed the plan during a conference call today. Disney owns Marvel.

While there are no details about the plot or title of the film as of yet (will the first film’s final scene have any bearing?), “The Avengers 2” will pick up the further adventures of the hero team featuring Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye and Nick Fury, and likely throw in a few new heroes for good measure.

Star Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo and Samuel L. Jackson will likely all return.

Iger also stated that “Iron Man 3” and “Thor 2” are both still scheduled to be released in 2013, with “Captain America 2” aiming to follow in 2014.

What would you like to see in “The Avengers 2”?