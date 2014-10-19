Surprise: Sleater-Kinney unveil new song, reunite for first new album in 10 years

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

UPDATED, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. PST: Sleater-Kinney have confirmed their new album, “No Cities to Love,” out Jan. 20. It is produced by previous collaborator John Goodmanson, due via Sub Pop. The band dropped the tracklist and new tour dates, all below.

Well, this is unexpected. After a nine-year hiatus, Sleater-Kinney have returned with a surprise new tune, the anxiety-laden rocker “Bury Our Friends.”

“Exhume our idols and bury our friends/We”re wild and weary but we won”t give in,” harmonize co-vocalists Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein in the song's chugging chorus. “We live on dread in our own Gilded Age.”

“Bury Our Friends” was ripped from a 7-inch single included in the group's forthcoming career-spanning vinyl box set “Start Together,” which is slated to hit stores on Tuesday. The song is rumored to be the first release from a reunion album entitled “No Cities to Love,” which some excited fans have speculated will be released on January 20, 2015 (a date emblazoned on the physical single):

@subpop should I be as excited about the date on this unmarked 7 in. as I currently am? #sleaterkinney pic.twitter.com/mAUzXze3bv – Chad Parks (@chadparks) October 17, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sleater-Kinney's last (and allegedly final) album was 2005's acclaimed “The Woods,” which finished fourth in The Village Voice's annual Pazz & Jop critics' poll that year. The trio – consisting of Tucker, Brownstein and drummer Janet Weiss – played together on stage for the first time since 2006 at a Pearl Jam show last November, fueling speculation of a proper reunion.

Here is the tracklist for “No Cities To Love”:

1. Price Tag

2. Fangless

3. Surface Envy

4. No Cities to Love

5. A New Wave

6. No Anthems

7. Gimme Love

8. Bury Our Friends

9. Hey Darling

10. Fade

Here are Sleater-Kinney's 2015 tour dates:

02-08-15 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory – Spokane

02-09-15 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory – Boise

02-10-15 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

02-12-15 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

02-13-15 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

02-14-15 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

02-15-15 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

02-17-15 Chicago, IL @ Riviera

02-22-15 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02-24-15 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

02-26-15 New York, NY @ Terminal 5

02-28-15 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03-01-15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

03-18-15 Berlin, Germany @ Postbahnhof

03-19-15 Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Paradiso

03-20-15 Paris, France @ Cigale

03-21-15 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

03-23-15 London, UK @ Roundhouse

03-24-15 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

03-25-15 Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

03-26-15 Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street