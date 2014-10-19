Surprise: Sleater-Kinney unveil new song, reunite for first new album in 10 years

UPDATED, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. PST: Sleater-Kinney have confirmed their new album, “No Cities to Love,” out Jan. 20. It is produced by previous collaborator John Goodmanson, due via Sub Pop. The band dropped the tracklist and new tour dates, all below.
Well, this is unexpected. After a nine-year hiatus, Sleater-Kinney have returned with a surprise new tune, the anxiety-laden rocker “Bury Our Friends.”
“Exhume our idols and bury our friends/We”re wild and weary but we won”t give in,” harmonize co-vocalists Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein in the song's chugging chorus. “We live on dread in our own Gilded Age.”
“Bury Our Friends” was ripped from a 7-inch single included in the group's forthcoming career-spanning vinyl box set “Start Together,” which is slated to hit stores on Tuesday. The song is rumored to be the first release from a reunion album entitled “No Cities to Love,” which some excited fans have speculated will be released on January 20, 2015 (a date emblazoned on the physical single):
@subpop should I be as excited about the date on this unmarked 7 in. as I currently am? #sleaterkinney pic.twitter.com/mAUzXze3bv
– Chad Parks (@chadparks) October 17, 2014
Sleater-Kinney's last (and allegedly final) album was 2005's acclaimed “The Woods,” which finished fourth in The Village Voice's annual Pazz & Jop critics' poll that year. The trio – consisting of Tucker, Brownstein and drummer Janet Weiss – played together on stage for the first time since 2006 at a Pearl Jam show last November, fueling speculation of a proper reunion.
Here is the tracklist for “No Cities To Love”:
1. Price Tag
2. Fangless
3. Surface Envy
4. No Cities to Love
5. A New Wave
6. No Anthems
7. Gimme Love
8. Bury Our Friends
9. Hey Darling
10. Fade
Here are Sleater-Kinney's 2015 tour dates:
02-08-15 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory – Spokane
02-09-15 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory – Boise
02-10-15 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
02-12-15 Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
02-13-15 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
02-14-15 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
02-15-15 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
02-17-15 Chicago, IL @ Riviera
02-22-15 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02-24-15 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
02-26-15 New York, NY @ Terminal 5
02-28-15 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03-01-15 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
03-18-15 Berlin, Germany @ Postbahnhof
03-19-15 Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Paradiso
03-20-15 Paris, France @ Cigale
03-21-15 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix
03-23-15 London, UK @ Roundhouse
03-24-15 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
03-25-15 Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
03-26-15 Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
