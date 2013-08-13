Surviving Beastie Boys help Yoko Ono out on ‘Bad’ new remix: Listen

#Beastie Boys
08.13.13 5 years ago

Yoko Ono roped in the surviving members of the Beastie Boys for some “additional beats, programming, and other curve balls” on a remix of “Bad Dancer,” marking the first time we’ve heard from them ‘Boys since the passing of Adam Yauch.

“Bad Dancer” and another new song “Tabetai,” both below, appear on a new album by Plastic Ono Band, “Take Me to the Land of Hell.” The latter song features some bottle sounds and vocals from tUnE-yArDs’ Merrill Garbus and basically sounds like many phrases from “Pootie Tang.” Yoko sings behind the beat on the former in her typically quirky Yoko Ono way, and it definitely has a Beasties Brand on the new beats by Mike D and Ad-Rock.

“Take Me to the Land of Hell” is due on Sept. 17, and is co-produced by Ono, her son Sean Lennon, featuring guest spots from artists like ?uestlove and Nels Cline.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beastie Boys
TAGSAD-ROCKBEASTIE BOYSMIKE DPlastic Ono Bandtune-yardstUnEyArDsyoko ono

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP