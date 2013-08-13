Surviving Beastie Boys help Yoko Ono out on ‘Bad’ new remix: Listen

Yoko Ono roped in the surviving members of the Beastie Boys for some “additional beats, programming, and other curve balls” on a remix of “Bad Dancer,” marking the first time we’ve heard from them ‘Boys since the passing of Adam Yauch.

“Bad Dancer” and another new song “Tabetai,” both below, appear on a new album by Plastic Ono Band, “Take Me to the Land of Hell.” The latter song features some bottle sounds and vocals from tUnE-yArDs’ Merrill Garbus and basically sounds like many phrases from “Pootie Tang.” Yoko sings behind the beat on the former in her typically quirky Yoko Ono way, and it definitely has a Beasties Brand on the new beats by Mike D and Ad-Rock.

“Take Me to the Land of Hell” is due on Sept. 17, and is co-produced by Ono, her son Sean Lennon, featuring guest spots from artists like ?uestlove and Nels Cline.