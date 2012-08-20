‘Survivor: Philippines’ cast includes ‘Facts of Life’ star and a baseball MVP

Perhaps “Survivor: Philippines” should be retitled “Survivor: Kinda Familiar People Edition.”

CBS announced 15 of the 18 castaways for the upcoming 25th “Survivor” installment and it’s a group that includes a former TV star, a possible baseball Hall of Famer and several beauty queens.

That group will be augmented by a trio of medically evacuated former “Survivor” castaways to be announced later this week.

Leading the way for this “Survivor” cast is Lisa Whelchel, best known as Blair from “The Facts of Life,” or for her most recent career as an author and “hot saucing” parenting advocate.

Some “Survivor” fans, though, will be more likely to recognize 2000 National League MVP Jeff Kent, who retired in 2008 after a career that included 377 home runs, 1518 RBIs and several memorable feuds with teammates. Considered one of the greatest offensive second basemen in the game’s history, Kent will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2014.

The “Survivor: Philippines” cast also includes former Miss Delaware Katie Hanson and former Miss Teen USA third runner-up Angie Layton.

This group of 18 castaways will be divided into three tribes, named Kalabaw, Tandang and Matsing and CBS teases that there will be a heavy concentration on marine-based challenges.

“Survivor: Philippines” premieres with a 90-minute episode on Wednesday, September 19.

Check out the cast: